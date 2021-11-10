Chorozinho traders close their doors after alleged faction threats

Shopkeepers in Chorozinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF), closed their doors on Tuesday, 9th, after virtual messages from an alleged criminal faction that was mourning the death of a criminal. Messages ordered the owners to remain out of business for a day. The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) states, in a note, that this is a rumor with the intention of generating misinformation in the municipality.

The message reads as follows: “Chorozinho de mourn. I come through this statement that all businesses, stores, etc. have until noon to close everything and only return to work (SIC) tomorrow after (SIC) the city is in mourning. the collaboration of all. The Chorozinho Family”.

The Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE), in a statement, expressed support for the Military and Civil Police of Chorozinho and stated that a large part of the commerce did not work due to virtual threats allegedly made by members of criminal factions. “In this context, the MPCE supports corporations, which are guaranteeing public safety in the city and the integrity of the population”, he disclosed.

Table of Contents Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

Aquiraz

strength Tags

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The MPCE said it is receiving reports about the threats. “The ministerial body guarantees absolute secrecy of the whistleblower. The anonymous denunciation is of relevant importance at this time, as it can greatly contribute to investigations, including in relation to threats made virtually,” he informed.

According to a resident who preferred not to be identified, the order came from factions and was related to a death in Chorozinho, where the body was found in a state of decomposition. The victim would be a boy who had been missing for three days. He had a criminal record and wore an electronic ankle bracelet.

Despite not knowing the veracity of the case, the merchants closed their doors. Some officials confirmed the situation, however, they declined to comment on the case. In some profiles of social networks, commercial establishments, there was a communication to customers that the operation would be closed that day.

SSPDS

The Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS/CE) informs that the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) investigates alleged threats shared by messaging applications in order to generate disinformation and spread rumors in the city of Chorozinho, in the Area Integrated Security 25 (AIS 25) of Ceará. In addition to the investigative and intelligence part, the municipality also had its ostensive policing reinforced with 18 vehicles, including the Police Command of Choque (CPChoque), the Police Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio) and the Batalhão of Specialized Prevention Policing (BPesp) of the Ceará Military Police (PMCE).

With the use of BPEsp compositions, the SSPDS emphasizes that the PMCE aims to strengthen the bonds of trust with the population, with a work of approximation and conflict management, preventing the practice of crimes.

Complaints

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Information can be directed to the telephone (85) 33319-1237, of the Metropolitan Police of Chorozinho.

Information can also be sent to number 181, the Hotline of the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography. Secrecy and anonymity are guaranteed.

Aquiraz

Two months ago, Aquiraz merchants closed their doors after extortion and threats. Markets and other commercial establishments halted activities on September 23rd. They would not be able to pay amounts demanded by criminals. The Police intensified actions at the site.

strength

In Fortaleza, businessmen received calls demanding a “toll” to function. The Civil Police carried out an investigation and discovered that the contact was made from inside a prison in Rio de Janeiro, but stressed that the detainee would not be linked to criminal factions.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags