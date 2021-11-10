Christian despairs of Renato’s murder by drug dealers · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will blame himself for the murder of Christofer/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in A Place in the Sun. The playboy will decide to face the drug dealers who threatened the valet and will try to assume his brother’s debt. However, the criminals are going to kill the rich man when they think he is Lara’s (Andréia Horta) boyfriend in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The meeting between the twins will take place in the chapter this Wednesday (10). Elenice’s adopted son (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will be shocked by the physical resemblance to the boy. “What game is this?”, the preppy will react.

“No kidding. I’m your brother,” the worker will say. After the initial shock, Renato will get excited about the reunion and will take the twin to his apartment. The two will talk about their lives, and the rich man will have the idea of ​​changing clothes with the valet.

“Everything together from now on! Everything with my blood brother!”, will affirm Barbara’s boyfriend (Alinne Moraes). The protagonists will start drinking, and Christian won’t tell Lara and Ravi (Juan Paiva) his whereabouts — jeopardizing his plan to escape to Minas Gerais.

Renato will be killed in the soap opera

The humble boy will end up venting about his situation and will say that he was sworn to death by drug dealers. “Actually, I’m screwed. The guys want to kill me. I agreed to make the tram that day, just once, to help a friend, a guy I’ve known since the orphanage. The problem is that I was robbed and taken to all stop. And now, either I pay the debt or Rio juice,” he will explain.

Afterwards, Christian will fall asleep, and Renato will decide to go to Morro do Camelo to settle accounts with the criminals who threatened his brother. But the rich man will be mistaken for the valet and will end up being killed by the bandits.

Lara’s lover will despair when he wakes up to find that the twin has been murdered in his place. He will then take a drastic step and assume the identity of Renato.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

