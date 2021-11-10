Christian goes after Lara and makes a terrible mistake; know what· TV news

From this fifth chapter (11) of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will change his identity with his twin brother. The former valet will even marry Renato’s fiancée, Barbara (Alinne Moraes), but he can’t stand being away from Lara (Andréia Horta). He’ll go after her, but he’ll leave traces of his presence in the cafeteria, which will make the chef doubt her own sanity in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The scenes will air at the end of next week in the serial written by Lícia Manzo. This beginning of the story will be very agile. Christian is getting married this week and traveling on his honeymoon in Saturday’s chapter (13). He will return from his honeymoon with his union already shaken.

Barbara will discover she’s pregnant, but this will move too much with the husband she thinks is Renato. Meanwhile, the audience will see Lara reconnect with an ex-boyfriend. Ravi, a character played by Juan Paiva, will be pressured to give the cook’s new address to his stepbrother.

After resisting being part of the farce, Ravi will become Christian’s driver. Suspicious of her partner’s behavior, Barbara will go through his things and find a paper with her rival’s address and phone number. Lara will be surprised by the call of the little girl and will say that she doesn’t know any Renato Meirelles.

However, the name will trigger a warning in the girl’s head, as she is aware of Christian’s search for his twin brother. The telenovela will take a leap in time in months, when Lara will settle for the death of her lover for real. In this, Barbara will give birth, but the baby will not survive.

Devastated, Christian will decide to go after the woman he loves, but he won’t find her. He’ll change his mind in a matter of seconds, however, the head chef will be sure that the supposedly dead ex-partner was in her cafeteria. It will be up to her grandmother, Noca (Marieta Severo), to convince the girl to take the boy out of her heart so she doesn’t go crazy.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

