CITY HALL RELEASES WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF NOVEMBRO AZUL ACTIONS – Taubaté City Hall

During the month of November, the Health Department of the Municipality of Taubaté, carries out the November Blue Campaign, with emphasis on the early detection of Prostate Cancer. Weekly, the health units promote care actions for the male public and the schedule will be released by the City Hall.

This year’s campaign, with the theme “Man: taking care of yourself is also a part!”, highlights that in addition to early detection, prevention and health care that everyone should routinely have is also important. And with this focus, the health units will carry out actions such as welcoming suspected cases, lectures on the topic and on prevention, in addition to scheduling medical appointments for suspected cases, requesting specific tests and referring them to specialists when necessary. The most serious cases will have priority. Always respecting the rules of social distance and the use of masks and hand cleaning.

During this week, from November 8th to 12th, the following units will be promoting actions: Pamo Baronesa and UBS Mais Aeroporto (9/11), ESF São Gonçalo (8-12/11), ESF Planalto (8-30/11) ), Pamo São João and ESF São José (10/11), ESF Santa Isabel and Pamos Santo Antônio, Vila São Carlos and Belém (11/11) and Pamo Bonfim, UBS Gurilândia, UBS Fazendinha and Chácaras Reunidas (12/11) .

In 2019, 24 new cases of prostate cancer were confirmed in Taubaté. And in 2020 there were 31 confirmed cases of the disease. With the Covid-19 pandemic, many men stopped looking for health services and it is estimated that this number may increase in the coming years.

Despite the campaign month being November, all Primary Care units are always working and able to meet the population’s needs. The important thing is to look for services when necessary, clear up your doubts and acquire healthy lifestyle habits.