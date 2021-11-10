CNHs expired in 2020 must be renewed by December 31; check dates – General

Drivers with CHNs expired in 2020 should be aware of document renewal deadlines (photo: Paulo Paiva/DP/DA Press)

Drivers in Minas Gerais should be aware of the deadline for renewal of the National Driver’s License (CNH) expired from January 2020. This is because according to Ordinance 2084, of the Traffic Department of Minas Gerais (Detran-MG), published in the Official Gazette of the State of Minas Gerais, in December of last year, the extension of validity of documents goes until December 31 of this year.

According to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), through its press office, the schedule made by the agency gave drivers more time to complete the document renewal procedure, following all safety protocols for avoid crowding at traffic stations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, if the CNH expires in November 2020, it can be renewed until November 2021, considering the expiration date. The same goes for driver’s licenses expired in all other months of this year, in addition to the Driving Permit (PPD), Permit to Drive Moped (ACC) and certificates for specialized courses.

Check the deadlines in the schedule:

Schedule for CNH renewal in Minas (photo: Official Gazette of Minas Gerais/Disclosure)

Deadlines do not extend to maturity in 2021



PCMG explains that in relation to licenses expired as of January 1, 2021, the Resolution did not extend the terms. Therefore, after the expiry date of the document, the driver must request its renewal within a maximum period of 30 days, as determined by the Brazilian Transit Code (CTB).

Renewal requests can be made through the Detran-MG website. The driver must click on the “Habitation” tab and then on “Request CNH renewal”.

“PCMG emphasizes that, if there is a new decision by Contran extending the deadlines for documents expired this year, Detran-MG will notify citizens through the available communication channels and the press.”

In addition, the agency reminds that a driver caught in any inspection driving with a license expired for more than thirty days is committing a very serious traffic violation, pursuant to art. 162, V, of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB). The penalty in this case is the loss of 7 points on the driver’s license, payment of a fine in the amount of R$293.47, in addition to the collection of the driver’s license and retention of the vehicle until the presentation of a qualified driver.

*Internship under the supervision of Assistant Editor Vera Schmitz