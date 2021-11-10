Coffee closes on Tuesday with increases of more than 3% on the NY Stock Exchange

Market had financial support, in addition to continuing concerns about the new BR crop

Coffee futures contracts ended the session this Tuesday (09) with expressive increases on the New York and London stock exchanges. The market had important support from the financial sector, in addition to following the conditions of the Brazilian market.

The main maturity of Arabica in New York jumped 620 points, or 3.06% on the day, quoted at US$ 208.65 c/lb, with a high of 209.35 c/lb and a low of 201.45 c/lb. The robusta jumped US$ 60, to US$ 2226.00 a ton.

Basically, the attention of operators to the conditions of the coffee sector in Brazil follows. Despite the return of rain, the scenario for 2022 remains very uncertain and worries the sector at a time when consumption is more heated.

“Traders said recent rains in Brazil should help next year’s crop recovery in the world’s biggest producer. But drought followed by frost has sparked rumors of significant damage,” Reuters said.

In addition, in financial terms, the day was also of support for the grain with a spike in oil prices, reaching an appreciation of almost 3% this session, in addition to the moderate devaluation of the dollar against the real on Tuesday.

“The Brazilian real rose to a three-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, which discourages Brazilian coffee producers from selling for export,” said Barchart.

INTERN MARKET

Following the exterior, the day was one of appreciation for coffee in some squares, despite occasional drops in certain locations.

Type 6 hard drink tap had the highest increase on the day in Franca (SP), 2.36%, at 1,300.00 per 60 kg bag. The Rio Grande do Sul Average retreated 3.11%, to R$ 1,245.00.

The peeled cherry type rose 3.85% on the day in Varginha (MG) and is worth R$ 1,350.00 a bag.

