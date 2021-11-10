Confirmed! Cash returns to pay emergency aid of R$375

Attention workers! This Wednesday, November 10, Caixa Econômica Federal is making yet another payment to informal workers registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). Now, the benefit will be released to those born in June. Today, this group will be able to withdraw the seventh installment of the Emergency Assistance.

What is known is that so far this round has been considered the last installment of the benefit created during the Covid-19 pandemic. The benefit may be extended if the government is unable to proceed with the launch of Auxílio Brasil.

On October 31, CAIXA, the payment manager, finalized the payment of the seventh installment. Therefore, it is now possible to make transactions through the cashier app.

In the Caixa app, workers can pay bills such as water, electricity, telephone and gas. In addition, beneficiaries can make online purchases with the virtual card generated in the app or QR Code.

See payment and withdrawal dates

Names of November the Cashier must complete the payment of the seventh installment of Emergency Assistance for the general public. It is important to remember that these recipients have two payment dates. On the first date, the payment is credited to the social savings account, where online transactions can be carried out. The second date concerns the moment when the withdrawal in kind of resources can be made. Check the payment schedule:

born in: Payday: Withdrawal date: January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

In this round of Emergency Assistance, families formed by a single person receive R$150, families headed by mothers without a spouse receive R$375 and the other families receive R$250. ).

To receive the extension of Emergency Aid 2021, beneficiaries must have registered in the program in 2020, that is, that year there was no possibility of making new registrations. In addition, the analysis performed by Dataprev that year was more rigorous than that performed in the previous year.

Only received the extension of benefit families with monthly per capita income of less than half the minimum wage. According to the federal government, to receive the benefit, the family income could not exceed three minimum wages.

Government prefers to extend Emergency Aid

The federal government’s initial intention was to complete the payment of Emergency Aid in November 2021. However, part of the Bolsonaro government believes that a new extension of Emergency Aid is more interesting for the Brazilian population than the implementation of Brazil Aid.

The idea is that with an extension, the 39 million beneficiaries of the Emergency Assistance continue to receive financial assistance from the government for a while and not just the 14.6 million citizens who will be part of Auxílio Brasil.