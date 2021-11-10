Contest for Traffic Guard will have physical fitness test for the first time in Blumenau

On October 29, the Municipality of Blumenau launched a new public examination for hiring more than 70 positions, with salaries ranging between R$1,262.36 and R$17,923.32. Among the vacancies mentioned, there are for the Municipal Traffic Guard (GMT).

However, what draws more attention in the case of the GMT is that this is the first competition since the update of the Civil Servant Statute, made in 2014, which provides for the application of a physical aptitude test.

Also according to the municipality, it is “an important improvement in the selection of candidates, which, in this and other positions, tends to improve the candidate recruitment process”.

The tests consist of “rower abs”, being 33 for males and 28 for females, both with limited time in 60 seconds; Arm flexion, also in one minute, being 19 for men and 16 for women; and endurance race, within the maximum time of 12 minutes. The minimum route is 2.3 km for males and 1.9 km for females.

Candidates who are not qualified in the physical aptitude test will be eliminated from the competition. Those who pass will either be hired or entered into the booking register, depending on the number of places and placement in the tests.

