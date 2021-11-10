Contran changes deadlines for vehicle owners and drivers to update documents in the DF | Federal District

The National Traffic Council (Contran) defined new deadlines for vehicle owners and drivers to update documentation in the Federal District. The dates were published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Tuesday (9), and are already on ( see full calendar below ).

According to the resolution, “for inspection purposes, the deadlines for the owner to take the necessary measures to carry out the transfer of ownership of a vehicle acquired from November 17, 2021 are reestablished, for registration and licensing of new vehicles acquired to from November 17, 2021 and for National Driver’s License (CNH) to expire from January 1, 2022”.

Deadlines had been changed because of the new Coronavirus pandemic. The new dates concern vehicles already registered, or that will be registered with Detran, and fines for traffic violations.

“The deadlines for presenting the defense of the assessment to identify the offending driver, including administrative proceedings in progress; submission of appeals to the notification of fine penalty; submission of procedural defense; submission of appeals in cases of suspension of the right to drive, are now reinstated and cancellation of the qualification document”, says the standard.

The rules still apply to Driving Permit (PPD), a Authorization to Drive Moped (ACC) and certificates for specialized courses. For the Notices of Assessment already issued, the final dates for the presentation of prior defense and indication of the offending driver scheduled for the period from March 1, 2021 to November 16, 2021 are extended to December 31, 2021.

The same extension is valid for appealing the Penalty Notifications and notifications in processes of suspension of the right to drive and cancellation of the already issued qualification document.

The transfer of ownership of a vehicle acquired between January 29, 2021 and November 16, 2021 must be carried out by December 31, 2021. The same period applies to the registration and licensing of a new vehicle acquired between February 12, 2021 and 16 November 2021.

Schedule for renewal of CNH and Authorization to Drive Moped (ACC)

Documents due in March, April and May 2020 : renovation until December 31, 2021

: renovation until Documents due in June, July and August 2020 : renovation until January 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in september, october, november and december 2020 : renovation until February 28, 2022

: renovation until Documents v ceded in January, February and March 2021 : renovation until March 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in April 2021 : renovation until April 30, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in May 2021 : renovation until May 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in June 2021 : renovation until June 30, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in July 2021 : renovation until July 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in August 2021 : renovation until August 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents due in September 2021 : renovation until September 30, 2022

: renovation until Expired documents in october 2021 : renovation until October 31, 2022

: renovation until Documents expired on November 2021 : renovation until November 30, 2022

: renovation until Documents expired on December 2021: renovation until December 31, 2022

VIDEOS: g1 driving tips