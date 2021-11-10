COP26: Environment minister refuses to answer whether to withdraw support for ‘deforestation combo’ in Congress

Joaquim Leite

Three bills supported by the Bolsonaro government are seen as setbacks in environmental policy and go against the climate goals promised by Brazil at a climate conference

Brazil announced commitments to eliminate illegal deforestation and reduce emissions during negotiations at COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

But, at a press conference this Tuesday (11/9), Environment Minister Joaquim Leite refused to answer whether or not the government will withdraw support for bills pending in the National Congress seen as “combo of deforestation and pollution”.

Milk arrived in Glasgow on Monday to participate in the final week of COP26 meetings. He was asked by BBC News Brasil whether, as a sign that it will meet the promised targets, the government will withdraw support for bill 510/21, which would regularize illegal land invasions that took place until 2011; to PL 191/20, which authorizes mining on indigenous lands; and to PL 490/2007, of the so-called “Temporal Landmark”, which only allows the demarcation of lands occupied by indigenous peoples until 1988.

These three projects are seen by environmentalists and indigenous peoples as a combo that would explode deforestation and emissions.