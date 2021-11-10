COP26: Environment minister refuses to answer whether to withdraw support for ‘deforestation combo’ in Congress

4 hours ago

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, Three bills supported by the Bolsonaro government are seen as setbacks in environmental policy and go against the climate goals promised by Brazil at a climate conference

Brazil announced commitments to eliminate illegal deforestation and reduce emissions during negotiations at COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

But, at a press conference this Tuesday (11/9), Environment Minister Joaquim Leite refused to answer whether or not the government will withdraw support for bills pending in the National Congress seen as “combo of deforestation and pollution”.

Milk arrived in Glasgow on Monday to participate in the final week of COP26 meetings. He was asked by BBC News Brasil whether, as a sign that it will meet the promised targets, the government will withdraw support for bill 510/21, which would regularize illegal land invasions that took place until 2011; to PL 191/20, which authorizes mining on indigenous lands; and to PL 490/2007, of the so-called “Temporal Landmark”, which only allows the demarcation of lands occupied by indigenous peoples until 1988.

These three projects are seen by environmentalists and indigenous peoples as a combo that would explode deforestation and emissions.

The withdrawal of support for the proposals, two of which are authored by the Bolsonaro government, would be a sign that there is an intention to fulfill the goals promised at COP26.

But instead of answering the question, Joaquim Leite started to defend compensation policies and financial incentives for the so-called “green economy” – economic activities that reduce risk and environmental impact.

“Does the government maintain support for these three bills?” asked BBC News Brasil. “The government maintains support for activities that conserve forests. What is the challenge? That green projects are accelerated within the federal government’s policy,” said Leite.

Then, still without answering the question, the minister went on to defend that mining can be “green”, although it is one of the activities that most generate pollution and environmental degradation. The biggest accidents with dams, for example, such as those in Brumadinho (MG) and Mariana (MG), occurred in mining carried out legally by large national and international companies.

“Mining, which you commented, has several examples of mining that protects the forest. As there is regulated, sustainable mining, there is mining that does not even use water. It is a way of developing a green economy,” he defended.

Journalists insisted on the question, minister did not respond

Other journalists reinforced the question asked by BBC News Brasil. “Minister, you did not answer the question. Do you support these three projects?” asked a reporter.

“I support any law that… I specifically support creating a market for environmental services for you to remunerate those who take care of forests,” he replied.

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, During COP26, Brazil committed to the Agreement on Forests. But government-backed bills have the potential to increase deforestation

A third journalist tried to clarify whether the minister would or would not withdraw support for the “deforestation combo” that is being discussed in the National Congress. “Can we understand then, what are you talking about, that there will be no withdrawal of support for these projects?”, he asked.

Once again, the Minister of the Environment deviated from the subject. Instead of answering the question, he went on to tell about meetings he had with representatives of European governments.

Asked if the absence of Jair Bolsonaro at the climate summit would not have left a message of lack of commitment to the topic, Joaquim Leite replied that the president participated “in a modern way” at COP26, by transmitting a message recorded at the Brazilian government stand at the conference.

Dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended the conference. If Bolsonaro had participated, he would also have spoken on the stage of COP26, in front of the other government officials. But Brazil was left without official representation in the main plenary at the opening of the conference.

“The president participated in a modern way here at the Brazil stand, through a broadcast. And ten ministers participated in the climate COP, in Brasília, through an internet broadcast. It was a modern way of bringing the government to the COP.” , said the minister.

Also during the press conference, Joaquim Leite urged rich countries to assume more ambitious commitments by the end of COP26, especially in relation to financing developing nations. Developed nations had promised to compensate with $100 billion a year for poor countries between 2020 and 2025, but the target was not met in 2020 and, possibly, will not be reached in 2021.

“I think that the industrialized countries lack financial ambition. (And the large emitters of polluting gases) must have more ambition in reducing emissions. Brazil made a first move in the first week to make it clear that more ambition is needed from other countries” , he said.

‘Government wants to make illegal deforestation legal’

Credit, Disclosure Photo caption, Txai Suruí made a speech at the opening of COP26 last week in Glasgow, Scotland

If there is authorization for mining in indigenous lands, deforestation to enable mineral extraction in these areas will become legal, for example.

“It is necessary to pay attention to the terms used. The government is committed to eliminating illegal deforestation, but I support projects such as the time frame that affects indigenous lands and makes legal what is now illegal,” he said.