COP26 Releases First Draft Agreement | Cop 26

A draft agreement from COP26, the United Nations climate conference being held in Glasgow, was released this Wednesday morning (10).

The final version of the document is still being negotiated. Representatives of the nearly 200 countries present at the COP are yet to try to reach an agreement on a final text in time for the end of the conference, which runs until Friday (12).

In general, the draft calls on countries to deliver improved pledges next year to tackle climate change, but does not confirm whether this will become an annual requirement. It is possible that this decision will be left to the COP27, which will be held in 2022 in Egypt.

Participants will not be legally bound to fulfill the promises made, but the final proposal will have the political weight of the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement.

See the main points of the draft by theme below:

The project mentions the need for reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels and reach “net zero” by mid-century . This requires countries to dump into the atmosphere only the amount of greenhouse gases that can be reabsorbed by natural or artificial means.

. This requires countries to dump into the atmosphere only the amount of greenhouse gases that can be reabsorbed by natural or artificial means. The proposal underscores the concern of climate experts and activists that there is a gap between each country’s current pledges and the rapid cuts in emissions that are needed to prevent the world from entering a total climate crisis.

to prevent the world from entering a total climate crisis. Therefore, the draft calls on countries to “revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their nationally determined contributions, as needed to align with the Paris Agreement temperature target by the end of 2022.”

Under the Paris Agreement, countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with every effort to limit it to 1.5°C.

Use of fossil fuels and financing

The draft also asked for countries that accelerate efforts to stop coal burning and phase out fossil fuel subsidies – directly targeting coal, oil and gas, which produce carbon dioxide (CO2), the main contributor to man-made climate change. A date for this elimination, however, has not been set. .

– directly targeting coal, oil and gas, which produce carbon dioxide (CO2), the main contributor to man-made climate change. . The text also does not talk about the demands of the poorest countries to the richest for more money, to face climate change and reduce CO2 emissions. The draft says more funding needs to be in the form of grants – not loans – but does not include a new plan to deliver that money.

Rich countries have failed to deliver on their 2009 pledge to give the poorest countries $100 billion a year (about R$550 billion) in climate finance by 2020.

Reactions from environmentalists

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace called the draft an inadequate response to the climate crisis, calling it “a polite request that countries might, possibly, do more next year.”