Corinthians maintains an average ticket below the Arena’s historical standard in return from the fans

Corinthians has so far maintained an average ticket price for games held at the Neo Química Arena below that practiced before the Covid-19 pandemic struck Brazil. The feat was confirmed after the victory by 1-0 over Fortaleza, last Saturday, when more than 36 thousand people paid tickets to watch the duel.

In games played since the reopening of the stadiums to the public in São Paulo, Timão kept the average ticket at R$52, below the historical average of R$55.20 recorded since 2014.

The only time the price surpassed that was in the 1-0 victory against Chapecoense, when the Corinthians paid, on average, R$57 to access the stadium. This is explained by the fact that the more expensive sectors have registered a greater sale of entries.

The ticket at the same price as in the pre-pandemic period is in line with President Duilio Monteiro Alves’ speech, who projected football accessible to fans despite the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even with the price maintained, Timão has already collected around R$ 5 million gross with the resumption of football, an amount that, after discounting operating costs and taxes, goes directly into the club’s coffers.

Timon Games at Arena Corinthians

Games played: 250

Total Paying Public: 6,576,146

Average of the paying public: 26,305

Total income: R$363,008.752.07

Average income: BRL 1,452,035.01

Average ticket: BRL 55.20

