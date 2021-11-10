Corinthians plays until the end, misses an important free throw and loses to Flamengo on the NBB

This Tuesday night, Corinthians met its third defeat at Novo Basketball Brasil. The team coached by Léo Figueiró lost from Flamengo by 83 to 80, at the Wlamir Marques Gymnasium.

With the negative result, Corinthians reached the third defeat in four games in the competition. In addition to Flamengo, Léo Figueiró’s team had already lost to Mogi and Paulistano. The only victory so far was in the first game, against Pato Basketball.

Based on the numbers, Corinthians’ biggest standouts were Zoom Fuller (27 points and three assists), Malcom Miller (18 points, four rebounds and four assists) and Lucas Siewert (16 points and nine rebounds).

Make a note of it in the diary, Faithful: Corinthians returns to the court next Thursday. At Ginásio Wlamir Marques, once again, Timão will face Minas for the fifth round of the NBB.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians for the game with Diego Figueredo, Zoom Fuller, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller and Renato Carbonari. During the match, the coach used Jean, Pedro Nunes, Paranhos, Dalaqua, Djalo, and Ludwig.

And the game?

first bedroom

Corinthians started the game well, with two good minutes. During this beginning, the offense worked and the defense worked too. During the opening minutes, Timão held back the momentum of the Rio team, but the game soon changed.

With a run of ten consecutive points, Flamengo opened a good advantage on the scoreboard. With five minutes remaining, the Rio de Janeiro team opened a seven-point advantage and with Corinthians scoring just five points, as they found it difficult to break through the opposing defense.

After a low start, Corinthians returned to the game when they put a younger team on the court. With Pedro Nunes, Dalaqua and Djalo in the team, Léo Figueiró’s team hit the defense and improved offensively, but Flamengo finished the first quarter in the lead: 21 to 17.

Second bedroom

The second room started with Zoom Fuller on fire. The gringo hit two balls in a row for three points and made Corinthians equal the score. After a beautiful defensive move by Paranhos, Malcom Miller made the layup and Timon started to lead the game.

After the leadership of Léo Figueiró’s team, the game became very disputed, with the two teams exchanging points and good defensive plays. With great intensity in the defensive part, Corinthians managed to open eight points of advantage on the scoreboard.

Because of Timão’s good time, Flamengo’s coach asked for time. Even after the break requested by the opponent, the game continued in favor of Corinthians and the match went to half-time with a white lead: 40-35.

Third room

The game came back from halftime in the same way it ended in the first half: Corinthians with a lot of intensity and doing a good job on both sides of the court. With a good start from Lucas Siewert and Pedro Nunes, Léo Figueiró’s team even opened up an advantage of nine points.

After halfway through the third quarter, Flamengo began its reaction. In two consecutive plays, scoring three points, the team from Rio de Janeiro cut Timão’s advantage to three. Therefore, the Corinthians coach was forced to ask for time.

Even after the break requested by Figueiró, Flamengo followed in a good moment in the game and even turned the score around after a beautiful move by Yago. In the next move, Fuller hit a three ball, but it wasn’t enough to stop the team from Rio.

With a good final stretch of the period, Flamengo finished the third quarter in the lead of the scoreboard: 58-55.

final room

Corinthians started the last period very nervous in the game. Early on, Flamengo doubled their advantage and opened six on the scoreboard. Because of that, Léo Figueiró didn’t take long and soon asked for technical time to try to make Timão return to the game.

The break even worked, as Corinthians tied the game. The team entered the game, made good offensive plays and evened the score, but Flamengo responded with plays of three points and opened up again.

Corinthians, however, was not let down by the good sequence of Flamengo and returned to tie the score after two three-point balls from Siewert and Malcom Miller. In a good defensive moment, Timão opened three times advantage after a foul on shirt 33.

The game, then, started to have alternations in the lead, as the two teams managed to create good plays in attack. With just over a minute left, Yago made an individual move and opened up a five-point advantage over Flamengo. In the next move, in a desperate play, Malcolm Miller tried a three-shot and missed.

With 18 seconds left, Fuller hit the shot and cut the gap to two. Due to a technical error by Flamengo’s coach, the opposing team received a technical foul, but Zoom Fuller missed the free throw. After that, the team was forced to make a foul and the team from Rio de Janeiro opened four points.

Then, shirt 2 hit an incredible three and reduced the advantage to one point. On the way out, Corinthians took a long time to make the foul and Flamengo opened three. With that, the game had the score defined: 83 to 80 and the visitors’ victory at the Gym Wlamir Marques.

