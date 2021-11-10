Corinthians visits the leader Atltico-MG, being able to enter the G4 of the Brazilian Nationals; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field for the Campeonato Brasileiro this Wednesday night. At 19h, the team faces Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, for the 31st round.

With 47 points, Timão can enter the G4 if they win the duel. For that, they still need to root for a draw or defeat by Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, respectively fifth and fourth placed, who also play in fourth.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG is a tough opponent to beat at home. Leader with 65 points, the team does not lose playing in their domains for 12 matches in Brasileirão.

By a decree of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through the Municipal Health Department, the presence of visiting fans at Mineirão is not allowed. The stadium, therefore, will only have Atletico fans in the stands.

lineup

Sylvinho has a new embezzlement for the game. Cantillo was called up for the Colombian national team and did not travel with the delegation. The defensive midfielder also serves suspension for the third yellow, received against Fortaleza. Willian and Ruan Oliveira remain out, recovering from injury.

On the other hand, the coach will have the return of Roni, who has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee that kept him from playing for nearly two months.

Thus, Sylvinho must repeat the same Corinthians that went to the field in the last round: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Roger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Arbitration

The chosen to referee the match is Braulio da Silva Machado. For the flags, the referee will have the assistance of Éder Alexandre and Helton Nunes. The VAR is under the command of Rafael Traci.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will be able to follow the match through channels SportTV and Premiere.

