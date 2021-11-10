Coritiba finalizes preparation to face Goiás; see the likely team

Attacking midfielder Rafinha should start among the holders. Photo: Coritiba.

O Coritiba finished his preparation, in Goiânia, this Tuesday (09), to face Goiás, on Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, at Serrinha. In the last activity, coach Gustavo Morínigo signaled that he will make changes to the team.

Changes must take place in midfield. By technical option, Matheus Sales and Rafinha can start the game. Both performed well against Operário, in the penultimate round, at Couto Pereira. Thereby, Val and Robinho they start at the reserve bank.

In training, the Waguininho attacking midfielder he felt uncomfortable, but at first he didn’t worry. He must perform one last test minutes before the duel. already the steering wheel Gustavo Bochecha, who was sent off against Timbu, is the only embezzlement of the club.

Probable Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Matheus Sales and Rafinha; Waguininho, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.

SPEAK, NATANAEL!! Right-back Nathaniel, from Coritiba, spoke exclusively to Band B. You can follow the complete interview on the Sports Balance, at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/boSEzh1OFy — Sport Band B (@esportebandab) November 9, 2021

Coritiba can confirm access in this round

O Coritiba you can reach your big goal – access – on Wednesday (10). For this, Alviverde needs to overcome Goiás and hope that CRB and Guarani do not win their matches, confirming their place in the G4 of Serie B.