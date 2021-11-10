Couple arrested for the death of Vitória Gabrielly in 2018 sentenced to 36 years

Bruno Maciel de Oliveira and Mayara Borges de Abrantes were sentenced for the death of 12-year-old Vitória Gabrielly Guimarães Vaz, in June 2018, in Araçariguama, about 53 kg from SP. The information is from the newspaper Agora SP.

The couple was sentenced to 36 years in prison, Bruno with three months more, for the kidnapping, death and concealment of a corpse. They deny having participated in the teenager’s death and, according to their defense, must appeal.

The popular jury took place in two days at the São Roque forum, about 65 km away, and only heard 14 witnesses on the first day, 10 from defense and the rest from prosecution. The jurors were divided between four women and three men.

remember the case

Vitória Gabrielly disappeared on June 8, 2018 while on roller skates. His body was found 8 days later, in the rural area of ​​Araçariguama, in the interior of São Paulo.

She ended up being kidnapped by mistake, in place of someone who had a drug debt, but ended up dead anyway. For the Public Ministry, the suspects “are unable” to live in society and have “animal personality traits”, as they had kidnapped and killed the girl “even though they knew that [ela] it had no link with the situation they intended to ‘answer’.

Vitória was killed by asphyxia caused by choking, violently, according to an expert report made by the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine).

