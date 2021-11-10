Court authorizes Donald Trump’s Congressional Invasion Documents for Lawmakers | World

The United States justice authorized, on Tuesday night (9) that the documents related to the invasion of the Legislative building by Donald Trump’s supporters, which occurred on January 6th, to be delivered to a congressional investigating commission. The former president had been trying to avoid this measure.

“The court finds that the public interest is in allowing, not prohibiting, the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that occurred and led up to January 6,” wrote federal judge Tanya Chutkan in her ruling.

Trump wanted to prevent the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Committee on Investigation from receiving hundreds of documents, including a list of people who visited or called him on the day of the attack on Capitol Hill.

Man Who Became Symbol of US Capitol Invasion Pleads Guilty of Crime

The more than 770 pages of documents also include material on the activities of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former assistant adviser Patrick Philbin.

Trump wanted to enforce confidentiality of documents

Trump also intended to keep the White House diary, a record of his activities, travels, meetings and phone calls, confidential.

Other documents the former president does not wish to give Congress access to are memos addressed to his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, a handwritten note on the events of January 6, and a draft of the speech Trump delivered at a little rally. before the attack.

The Republican invoked the Executive Branch’s right to keep certain information confidential.

According to the Washington Post, Trump’s lawyers must appeal the decision.

The House commission investigating the invasion of Congress on Tuesday began a new round of subpoenas from members of the former president’s circle, including Kayleigh McEnany, who was a White House spokeswoman.

On Jan. 6, thousands of supporters of the Republican president stormed the US House of Representatives in an attempt to block validation of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Shortly before the attack, Trump addressed a crowd hundreds of meters from the Capitol and denounced, without providing evidence, that he was a victim of fraud in the November 2020 presidential election.

The parliamentary investigation wants to hear statements from officials close to the former president who could reveal what Trump knew about the attack before it happened and what he did during and after the action of his supporters.