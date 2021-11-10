Covid-19: Brazil registers 183 deaths and more than 10,000 cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered 183 deaths and 10,948 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Tuesday (9), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 241 and 10,843, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 609,756 deaths and 21,897,025 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Covid-19 variant in dogs and cats

A new study describes the first identification of the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant in domestic animals; two cats and one dog tested positive for a PCR test, while another two cats and one dog exhibited antibodies two to six weeks after developing signs of heart disease in the UK. Read more.

Covid-19 drugs approved for emergency use

The World Health Organization has already approved the use of different medications for the treatment of Covid-19, especially in hospitalized people with severe or very serious conditions, all based on the criterion of disease severity: non-serious; severe or critical. Read more.

Blacks are 1.5 times more likely to die from Covid-19 in Brazil

In Brazil, the risk of mortality from Covid-19 was 1.5 times higher in the black population, despite the higher incidence rate among the white population. Brazilian blacks and browns admitted to hospitals had 1.3 times to 1.5 times the risk of mortality compared to white Brazilians, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Read more.