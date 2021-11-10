Covid: unvaccinated have 16 times higher risk of death, study says – News

People not vaccinated against Covid-19 they are 16 times more likely to need an intensive care unit (ICU) or die from the infection, according to a report from the state of New South Wales (NSW), in Australia, which includes requests from authorities to the population to be vaccinated. The country, which has just gone through social restrictions after some confirmed cases, is starting to return to its routine, with flexibility.

State health department data, released late on Monday (8), show that only 11% of 412 people who died in the Delta variant outbreak, over the four months to early October, were fully vaccinated. . The average age of these victims was 82 years.

About 3% of people who needed UTI received two doses of vaccine, while more than 63% of the 61,800 cases detected between June 16 and October 7 were unvaccinated.

“Youths with two doses of a vaccine experienced lower rates of infection and almost no serious illness, while unvaccinated in this age group were at higher risk of developing Covid-19 and required hospitalization,” said Kerry Chant, health director for NSW, in a demo.

The report’s findings were in line with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reported in September that unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who did. were fully vaccinated.

Australia remained virtually virus-free this year until an outbreak of the Delta variant in June led to a months-long blockade in Sydney, Melbourne, the country’s largest cities, and the capital, Canberra.

Cities affected by the virus are in the process of easing tough restrictions after surpassing vaccination targets of 70% and 80%. The situation in New South Wales, where Sydney is located, appears to have stabilized after first dose coverage reached almost 94% of the population over 16 years old.

More than half of Australia’s 1,841 deaths and about 87% of its nearly 183,000 cases of infection in the pandemic are caused by Delta. However, the death rate is lower than last year, thanks to the increase in vaccinations since July.

