‘Crachadinhas’: understand MP’s suspicions about Flávio Bolsonaro | Rio de Janeiro

The son of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is appointed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro as the head of a criminal organization that worked in his cabinet during the period he was a deputy of the State Legislative Assembly (Alerj). Between 2003 and 2018, he served four consecutive parliamentary terms.

Flávio Bolsonaro denies all charges, says he is a victim of persecution and criticizes the leaking of information in the process, which runs in secret from the courts.

Understand the suspicions below.

The estimate is that about BRL 2.3 million have been moved in a “split” scheme, in which the then deputy’s employees returned part of the salary they received at Alerj. The money, according to the investigation, was washed with application in a chocolate store in Rio in which the senator is a partner and in real estate.

In December 2019, the store was searched and seized in the investigation into these suspicious movements by former advisors, including former military policeman Fabrício Queiroz.

According to prosecutors, the criminal organization existed “with a high degree of permanence and stability, between 2007 and 2018, aimed at the practice of embezzlement of public money and money laundering”.

Flávio Bolsonaro asks the Supreme Court to suspend investigations by the Public Ministry

Former PM Fabrício Queiroz, who worked as an advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, is appointed by the MP as operator of the scheme. He employed ghost workers and demanded part of his salary (or even all of it) back.

Queiroz was arrested on June 18, 2020, after being found by the police in Atibaia (SP), at the home of lawyer Frederick Wassef, a friend of Jair Bolsonaro’s family who has represented Flávio Bolsonaro and the president himself in private cases.

The former adviser to Flávio Bolsonaro was taken to the Bangu prison, in Rio, but 22 days later he was placed under house arrest by decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) minister, Otavio de Noronha. The benefit was revoked, but since March Queiroz has been released and without electronic ankle bracelets, by decision of the STJ.

In all, 13 employees participated in the so-called “rachadinha”. The Prosecutor’s Office identified the receipt of 383 deposits in Queiroz’s bank account, in amounts that, added together, exceed R$ 2 million.

The term “split” is used to define a scheme for passing on part of the salary received by employees, servants or service providers to a politician or his advisors.

How the scheme was organized, according to the MP

Investigators identified three groups of people who were hired in the cabinet of Flávio and are suspected of diverting resources:

Group 1 – Queiroz family and former advisors

Fabrício Queiroz, former advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters

Other 9 former advisors to Flávio Bolsonaro

Group 2 – Relatives of militia members

Danielle Mendonça da Costa Nóbrega, wife of former PM Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega (a militia member of the Crime Office group): suspected of being a ghost employee of Alerj

Raimunda Veras Magalhães, Adriano’s mother-in-law: suspected of being Alerj’s ghost employee

According to the MP, by appointing Danielle and later Raimunda to commissioned positions, Flávio Bolsonaro transferred, albeit indirectly, public resources to the accused of joining the militia.

Investigators say both received BRL 1.029 million from Flávio’s office and transferred at least R$ 203,000 to Queiroz. The Prosecutor’s Office says they used restaurant accounts that would have belonged to Adriano to make the transfers. Formally, militia members do not appear in the corporate structure of companies. Who appears is his mother, Raimunda.

Group 3 – Siqueira Family

According to the MP, ten people linked to Ana Cristina Valle, Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, are suspected of being phantom employees of Flávio’s office. Names include Ana Cristina’s father, uncles, cousins, sister and even someone close to the family.

The MP points out that they lived in Resende (RJ) at the time they were hired and that many did not even have a badge to enter Alerj. Between 2007 and 2018, R$ 4 million were withdrawn from their bank accounts.

In addition to those hired by the cabinet, the Public Ministry identified three other groups suspected of laundering embezzled money of Alerj salaries:

Group 1 — PM Sergeant

Diego Sodré de Castro Ambrósio, Military Police sergeant and friend of Flávio Bolsonaro, and his surveillance company, Santa Clara Serviços

Investigators say that in October 2016, Ambrosio paid a ticket of R$ 16,564.81, issued in the name of Fernanda, Flávio’s wife. The bank payment slip was a payment for an apartment purchased by the couple in Laranjeiras, a neighborhood in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The PM said it was a loan and that Flávio reimbursed it in cash. Flávio said that he asked for help to pay the bill because he didn’t have a bank application on his cell phone at the time.

In an interview with G1, Ambrósio declared that he made the payment for being a friend of the congressman. Also according to him, the amount was returned by Flávio – the PM, however, said he did not remember how he was reimbursed.

Also in 2016, the Ambrósio made transfers to two of Flávio’s advisors from Alej. In addition, have been identified deposits made by chocolate shop account of the current senator between 2015 and 2018. In all, he spent R$ 21,000 on the establishment.

Group 2 — Chocolate shop

Alexandre Ferreira Dias Santini, partner of Flávio Bolsonaro at Bolsotini Chocolates e Café

Next Global Import, Export and Logistics, Santini company

Flávio Bolsonaro owns 50% of a franchise in the Kopenhagen chocolate store. The MP suspects that the store was used to launder money from the “cracks” scheme. According to investigators, the amount of cash deposited in the store’s account was disproportionate to the revenue.

The amounts deposited did not vary according to the seasonality of chocolate sales (Easter and Christmas), but rather coincided with the dates on which Fabrício Queiroz collected part of Alerj’s salaries. The amount washed in the store could reach BRL 1.6 million between 2015 and 2018, according to investigations.

Group 3 – Buying and selling real estate

Glenn Howard Dillard, US investor

CMA Advisory

The MP investigates the suspicion of laundering of BRL 638.4 thousand in the purchase and sale of two properties in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio. Glenn Howard was responsible for selling Flávio the properties at below market prices. The senator deposited the amount in cash into a broker’s account in 2012.

In February 2014, the apartments were sold by Flávio Bolsonaro with extraordinary profit. While real estate valuation in the region did not exceed 11%, the senator declared to have profited 292%.

This large difference between the declared value in the purchase and the declared in the sale indicates that laundering took place to give the money a legal appearance.

Flávio Bolsonaro has always denied “cracks” and money laundering. He criticizes the leaking of information in the process, which runs in secret from the courts, denies all accusations and claims to be a victim of persecution.

In 2019, lawyer Paulo Klein informed that, for intimate reasons, he no longer represented Fabrício Queiroz or his family, but he was fully convinced of the innocence of former clients in relation to the facts investigated by the MP. The report was unable to contact Queiroz’s new lawyer.

Ana Cristina, Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife, said she could not comment because the process is being carried out in secret.

In an interview with G1, PM sergeant Diego Sodré de Castro Ambrósio said he helped with Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign. Regarding the money paid for him, he said that he only helped a friend who was broke at the time.

He also said he had no proof of loan and said he made Panettone purchases at the chocolate shop to give to his customers. The PM informed that it opened a military police inquiry, and the case went to the PM.