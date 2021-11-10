Craque Neto curses and detonates Luciano Huck for talks about Marília Mendonça’s weight | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Band Craque Neto fired firewood on Luciano Huck and Ana Maria Braga on Bandeirantes radio

Craque Neto showed all his revolt against Luciano Huck and Ana Maria Braga in the Monday (8) edition of the program Os Donos da Bola, on Rádio Bandeirantes. The presenter criticized and cursed Globo employees for having commented on the weight and body of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) in the homages they made in their respective programs.

He began his impassioned speech against the Domingão presenter, and recalled the plane crash that nearly killed his entire family in 2015.

“Luciano Huck, let me tell you something, brother. Why didn’t you do the same thing you did with Marília Mendonça when her plane crashed? Do you know why? Because there are things in life that don’t need to be given an audience. There are things in life that you don’t need to like. There are things in life that we have to respect. You don’t need to show the plane the way it happened,” he shouted.

For Neto, all the tribute paid by Domingão to Huck was wrong. He analyzed the behavior of the presenter and guest singers to remember the career of the country singer and criticized the exaggeration of some in her performances.

“And people, how bad they are. This world is of people who only want like and visibility. Didn’t you understand that a mother died, that she left a two-year-old child?”, he shouted into the microphone of his radio program.

Afterwards, it was his turn to quote the presenter of Mais Você: “Here comes this Ana Maria Braga talking about fat again. Lack of respect! Do a barbarity like this to give an audience.”

The former football player commented that he is not in the habit of watching television programs as he is live on the Band every day, but over the weekend he tried to follow the tributes to Marília Mendonça, and hated everything he saw. And he said that the attitudes of his colleagues at Globo show that they are “at rock bottom”.

“When you do a tribute to have an audience, to have an ugly thing like this, I’m sorry, that’s rock bottom. What did you guys do about it, you’re kidding,” he snarled.

In his fiery speech, he even cursed Gustavo Alonso, who published an article in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper where he criticized the vocal quality of Marília Mendonça and even called the singer fat.

“The barbarity that this asshole, bastard, without shame… Can sue me. What the guy wrote in Folha de S.Paulo… Who do you think you are to say she’s not a great artist? Which is it? Fat? You idiot, you imbecile,” shouted Neto.

Watch the moment when the presenter of Os Donos da Bola gets annoyed with the tributes paid to Marília Mendonça on Globo: