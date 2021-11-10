Creator of Pokémon GO launches platform for creating apps for the metaverse

Niantic, creator of Pokemon GO, made available this Monday (8) to developers a set of tools for building metaverses in augmented reality (AR). Called Lightship, the platform allows you to implement interactions from the digital world with the real without cost in the first months and can enable the expansion of the mobile AR market.

Niantic’s metaverse will not be built on a complete simulation, but on the marriage of reality and the digital world. In the company’s vision, released to the world in August this year, the platform will be shaped by augmented reality, in an idea they called the “metaverse of the real world”.

Tools that gave birth to Pokemón GO

“The Lightship platform is the foundation for Niantic’s products, built on years of experience developing and executing titles ranging from Ingress to Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom,” the company said in a statement. Among the tools is ARDK, an Android and iOS compatible development kit for creating unique virtual experiences.

Most of Lightship’s features are free, including multiplayer functions (for up to five simultaneous players). Some of the tools, however, can be used free of charge for just six months — after that period, apps with more than 50,000 active users will have to pay a commission (not disclosed so far).

In the hands of more programmers, augmented reality tools become more popular, and this would be the key to popularizing the concept. Niantic’s kit also includes the creation of rudimentary collision maps for better understanding of real-world interactions in the virtual world. Naturally, the release of resources serves as a gateway for more people to explore the concept of augmented reality.

Very large companies have entered the closed testing period of Niantic’s APIs, including Universal Pictures and Warner Music Group. The projects that these companies develop — or intend to develop — are still kept secret.

Millionaire investment

Complementing the provision of tools, the creator of Pokemon Go it also announced a $20 million investment fund to catalyze the construction of the “real world metaverse”. The amount will be forwarded to companies involved with the applications through Niantic Ventures.

“That’s why we’re so excited to open up the vault of technology that powers our own games, so developers, developers and brands can build inclusive experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible in AR,” commented Niantic Founder and CEO , John Hanke.

More information about the future of the “real life metaverse” and Lightship should be disclosed at the Lightship Developer Conference, scheduled to take place in May 2022, in person in San Francisco, United States. Developers interested in the toolset released today can consult the documentation and access it on Niantic’s official website.

Source: Niantic Labs, Niantic