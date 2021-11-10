Credit Suisse reduces Vivo’s recommendation for action (VIVT3) and reinforces preference for TIM (TIMS3) in the sector

SAO PAULO – After the 5G auction, Credit Suisse revised its estimates for the telecommunications sector, reinforcing its preference for TIM shares (TIMS3), with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average). On the other hand, it reduced the recommendation for Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo (VIVT3), to neutral, mainly due to valuation.

Daniel Federle, an analyst at the Swiss bank, points out that Vivo had a performance 25 percentage points above the Ibovespa this year, already being back at the pre-pandemic level, despite the higher cost of capital (or Ke, a measure that shows the projections for return on own resources invested in the company, calculated based on market interest rates and risk). The target price was reduced from R$61 to R$54 per share (or a potential increase of 6.3% compared to the previous day’s closing) basically due to the 200 basis points increase in Ke (to 13, 5%).

The analyst assesses that Vivo has a good operating performance and raised the projection of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) expected for 2022 by 8%, reflecting the incorporation of Oi Móvel in the model. On the other hand, the net profit projection was cut by 4% due to the prospect of higher financial costs.

The biggest risk, he assesses, is the possibility that the company will not be able to pass on prices in line with inflation. The analyst sees Vivo’s shares trading at a ratio of 4.8 times the firm’s value over Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) and 15 times the price over earnings (P/E) expected for 2022.

This compares to TIM’s lowest multiples, trading at an EV/Ebitda of 4.2 times and an expected P/E for 2022 of 11 times. Federle also points out that the recommendation equivalent to the purchase can be justified by the good expectations for the 5G and the recommendation of small medicines by Cade’s Superintendence for the purchase of a slice of Oi Móvel. On the other hand, the risk of price transfers is also on the radar. Credit’s target price for TIM is R$16, or a potential increase of 25% compared to Monday’s closing.

The bank’s analyst also highlighted that the 5G auction, which took place last week, in which the main players took a significant number of blocks, was positive for the two companies and also for Claro due to three main factors.

First, there was no new name on the 3.5GHz frequency, eliminating the risk of a new entrant with nationwide 5G coverage; 2) the three operators managed to acquire 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band (apparently the best for 5G); 3) the three operators have achieved 2.3 GHZ blocks that should improve 4G capacity at a low cost.

“Smaller companies ended up taking several blocks, but we are not concerned about this competition basically because they are in smaller cities, because of the difficulty of building a quality network with only 2.3 GHz and difficulty in gaining market share in a mature market ”, evaluates.

