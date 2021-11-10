Criminal police officers from the TO make a demonstration asking for the creation of a statute and a career plan | Tocantins

A group of criminal police officers held a demonstration in Praça dos Girassóis, in Palmas, this Tuesday morning (9). The act began in front of the Legislative Assembly and then continued to the steps of the Araguaia Palace. The servers ask for the creation of the Positions, Careers and Salaries Plan, in addition to the category’s statute.

According to the organization, around 400 servers participated in the demonstration. The group was received by deputies and the acting governor, Wanderlei Barbosa (No Party). The expectation is that the regulation will serve more than 1,000 professionals across the state.

The Criminal Police of Tocantins was created in December 2020, after the Legislative Assembly approved in two rounds the bill to amend the State Constitution. As a result, prison officers are now part of a new police force that has a main role in state penal units.

The change was motivated by the need to adapt the State Constitution to the new text of the Federal Constitution (CF) that created the federal, state and district criminal police.

Since then, the government of Tocantins should send a complementary bill establishing the rights and duties of the new career.

In December last year, then-Secretary for Citizenship and Justice, Heber Fidelis, said that the issues were being addressed in a working group.

what does the state government say

The state government informed that “it will forward to the Legislative Assembly of the State of Tocantins, this Tuesday, the matters that regulate the profession at the State level, they are: the Criminal Police Statute and the Positions, Careers and Subsidies Plan (PCCS )”.

The State reported that on October 26, acting governor Wanderlei Barbosa signed the Provisional Measure (MP) which extends until October 2022 the period for payment of indemnities established by State Law No. 3,580/19, which fixed the value of R$ 500 for Compensation for Subjection to Penitentiary and Prison Work (ISTPP) and for Compensation for Subjection to Social-Educational Work (Isteas).