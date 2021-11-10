Cruzeiro beats Brusque at Mineirão and guarantees his permanence in the B Series in 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Giovanni scored a great goal early in the second half

After some suffering in the last games, Cruzeiro finally put away the ghost of relegation and ensured the permanence in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This Tuesday, Raposa beat Brusque 2-0, n Mineirão, for the 35th round, and reached 46 points, opening eight points ahead of Z4.

Vitor Leque and Giovanni, in a great goal from outside the area, scored the goals in the victory of Cruzeiro, the second consecutive in Serie B.

With 46 points, Cruzeiro rose to the 10th position in Serie B. According to the math department at UFMG, with the score a club has only 0.45% of fall risk.

Brusque, on the other hand, remains in a delicate situation and occupies the 16th place, with the same 38 points as Londrina, the first team within the Z-4. But the Santa Catarina team has a game more and can enter the relegation zone with the complement of the round.

Now, Cruzeiro will face Vitória, on Sunday (14), at 7pm, in Barradão. Brusque enters the field on Monday (15), at 4 pm, in front of CRB, at Augusto Bauer.

The game

The match started off truncated, without much emotion. But until Brusque had their first big chance, in the 19th minute, with a header from Garcez. The striker received a free cross into the area but tested it out.

The move woke up Cruzeiro, who opened the scoring at 26. After a corner kick, the ball fell to Vitor Leque, who had to kick twice to swing the net.

After scoring the goal, the heavenly team backed off a little and gave more space to Brusque, who arrived with danger in three consecutive moves. First, he threatened with a shot by Jhon Cley, who easily invaded the area and hit the goal, but Fábio made a good save.

Shortly after, the Celeste shirt 1 made another big intervention to save Raposa from taking the tie. In the sequence, Garcez headed outside and wasted another good chance for Santa Catarina.

Fox responded quickly. Vitor Leque went right in front of the goal, but chose the wrong leg to finish and kicked it out.

At the beginning of the final stage, Cruzeiro increased the score. And it was a great goal. Giovanni landed a pretty kick from the middle and got the angle right.

With Cruzeiro’s second goal, the match technically dropped. The various changes in the two teams also made the pace of the game slower and without many clear chances until the end.

2 x 0 BRUSQUE CRUISE

CRUISE

Fabius; Rômulo, Eduardo Brock, Rhodolfo and Felipe Augusto; Adriano (Norberto), Lucas Ventura and Giovanni (Ariel Cabral); Vitor Leque (Vitor Roque), Wellington Nem (Claudinho) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

BRUSQUE

Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Ianson, Éverton Alemão and Airton; Rodolfo, Zé Mateus, Fillipe Soutto (Bruno Alves) and Jhon Cley (Thiago Alagoano); Maurício Garcez (Foguinho) and Edu (Tony). Technician: Waguinho Dias

Reason: 35th round – Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: November 9, 2021, Tuesday at 9:30 pm

Location: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Goals: Vitor Leque (26’/1st), Giovanni (5’/2nd)

Yellow Card: Adriano, Lucas Ventura, Rafael Sobis (Cruise); Rodolfo Potiguar, Toty (Brusque)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Márcio Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Ronei Cândido Alves (MG)

