Cruzeiro x Brusque: click and watch the match live for Brasileirão Série B – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Guilherme Piu / Rádio Itatiaia



Cruzeiro receives Brusque, in Mineirão, this Tuesday (9), for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 9.30 pm. The team of coach Luxemburgo is looking for a victory at home to seal the stay in the second division and move away, for good, from the bottom of the table. Brusque, on the other hand, with 38 points and in 16th place, is going through a delicate situation in the competition and is still fighting Z-4.

For the match at Gigante da Pampulha, the celestial coach only makes one change in the team: forward Vitor Leque enters the vacancy of Bruno José. days and is an option in the reserve bank.

In defense, Rhodolfo was kept alongside Eduardo Brock. Léo Santos, who served his suspension against Londrina, starts as a substitute, as does Ramon.

On the opposing side, Bruque has an important return in the offensive sector. Forward Dudu, Serie B’s top scorer with 16 goals, has recovered from a muscle problem and is heading into the game.

Click below and follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Alberto Rodrigues, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Samuel Venâncio, Rubens Junior and Thiago Reis, analysis of arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of numbers and anchoring by Emerson Pancieri.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel