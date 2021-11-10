CVM suspends the offer of the Rio Bravo ESG fund due to irregularities in advertising materials

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The Securities Registration Superintendence (SRE) of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) informed this Tuesday (9) that it has suspended the first public offering of the Rio Bravo ESG – incentivized fund for investment in fixed income infrastructure private credit (FIC-FI-Infra) – for a period of up to 30 days.

According to the SRE, if the irregularities are not corrected within this period, the offer may be permanently canceled.

In the document, the autarchy reported that it found irregularities in advertising materials, such as information not contained in the preliminary prospectus with the potential to mislead the investor, in addition to the absence of calm and moderate language and information on access to the materials of the public offering and the prospectus.

According to the prospectus, the offer intended to raise R$ 150 million and the closing period was foreseen for November 22 of this year.

The offer has BRL Trust Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliarios SA as administrator and Warren Corretora de Valores Mobiliarios e Câmbio Ltda. as a leading intermediary institution.

In a note, Warren said that “It is already working on the regularization of the materials and will soon communicate to the market about the next steps in order to resume the offer”.

