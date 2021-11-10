Dani Alves has a meeting to negotiate a return to Barcelona

Dani Alves will have a face-to-face meeting this week with Barcelona’s top management to discuss the possibility of returning to the club in January 2022. The two sides are interested in a rapprochement, but the details of an eventual agreement still need to be discussed.

Free in the soccer market since he left São Paulo, in September, the veteran right-back started working then with a preference to stay in Brazilian football – he even negotiated with Fluminense. However, talks with Barça could change plans.

In addition to contractual issues (length of employment) and financial issues (salary values ​​and gloves), Dani’s return to Barça is subject to the appreciation of Xavi, who, last Monday, was introduced as the team’s new coach. At first, the Catalan idol approves of the arrival of the former companion.

“He (Dani) is helping our club in many ways, he has also offered us help from a sporting perspective,” President Joan Laporta said at a recent press conference.

Dreaming of a presence at the Qatar World Cup, Dani Alves, now 38, is one of the most victorious players in Barcelona’s history. It marked a season between 2008 and 2016, having won 23 titles.