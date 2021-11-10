Daniel Alves has a meeting scheduled and could have a surprising fate

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

After leaving São Paulo, Daniel Alves was even speculated in clubs in the Brasileirão, but chose to remain free in the market. As he still aims to compete in the Qatar Cup, the right-back can fight for a place in Tite’s group, playing in one of the biggest teams in the world. According to “UOL Esporte”, a meeting is scheduled to take place this week involving the player and Barcelona officials.

Even with the initial contact, the parties still need to delve into the details of the eventual agreement. In this scenario, if financial issues and the possible link are settled, Xavi would have already given the guarantee for Daniel Alves to return to Barcelona. Previously, the two played together in one of the best phases of the culé team. Now, as the former midfielder is in charge of the team, a lap is likely to occur so that the full-back has an important contribution to the current project.

At 38, Dani Alves has already made it clear that he can still act at a high level. At the moment, the athlete would be prioritizing a return to European football and the doors of Barcelona have chances to open at a crucial moment in his career. That being so, he would arrive with status to reassume the position that he has never had a successful new owner since his departure.

“Right now, I’m training for this (playing the next World Cup). For you to be a high performance athlete, you need to have a balance of body and mind. Now I am in this period of strengthening. I’m getting ready to hit more than miss. I always say that wherever I go, people always miss me. That’s not for the great player I am”, he told “SBT”.

