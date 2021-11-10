Daring, Renato sends a nude to win back Barbara; see photo· TV news

Renato (Cauã Reymond) will make an effort to get Barbara (Alinne Moraes) back in Um Lugar ao Sol. After taking his ass in the ass, the playboy will invade her apartment and find the place empty. Smart, he will take advantage of the solitary moment to take a naked picture on the bed of his ex-girlfriend in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The attempt to win her back has reason: the boy will get into trouble because of his vices. In this Tuesday’s chapter (9) , Renato will be arrested after being caught buying drugs from a dealer.

Cornered, the spoiled one will call Barbara to get him out of prison. The supermarket chain’s heiress will help you. However, she will put an end to their relationship.

“This is the second time I get out of bed to put out your fires. The second and last time”, will announce the young woman, nervous. The first mistake of Christian’s brother (Cauã Reymond) was when he ran over and killed a man in Europe while driving drunk.

Renato will play bass with nude

Despite the orders of the rich, the spoiled will not accept the end of the relationship. That’s when the viewer will see him break into his ex-girlfriend’s house and take the provocative photograph.

In the next chapters, Renato will die trying to negotiate his brother’s debt with drug dealers in Morro do Camelo. The bad guys will think he’s the valet and shoot to kill. The rich twin will be buried as if he were the humble brother.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

