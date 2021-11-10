Daughter of Renato Gaúcho cries and vents under pressure from the Flamengo fans – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram / @carolinaportaluppi



Carol Portaluppi, daughter of Flamengo coach Renato Gaúcho, made several videos on her social networks this Tuesday (9), venting about the persecution she has suffered from the red-black fans on the internet.

Faced with the troubled moment faced by Flamengo, which this Monday (8) drew 2-2 with Chapecoense and saw the advantage of leader Galo increase in the leadership of Brasileirão, Carol claims to be receiving virtual insults. The digital influencer also stated that all this pressure has affected her mental health.

“I’m under a lot of pressure on the internet. I know how football is, I know how things are. But I’m feeling really pressured. I’m even distant, that’s pretty clear. I would not like to stay away. But my mental health is not good”.

“I am a person like any other. I wish you didn’t mix things up so much. I know that many things are hot-headed, but there is a human being who reads. I’m really asking for empathy. There are times when it seems like it won’t work anymore. That I can’t take it. It’s very exhausting, tiring. A lot of pressure to deal with so many people pointing, saying things that hurt”, he added.