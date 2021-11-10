Day and MC Gui detonate Rico’s attitude in the countryside

Dayane Mello remains unhappy about not having received the power of Rico Melquiades’ red flame in the formation of the eighth farm in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). During a chat with MC Gui in the outdoor area, at dawn today, the model and the funkeiro detonated the humorist’s attitude in the game.

“He’s very rotten, he’s very dirty. I’ve been feeling it. Today he opened the door and tried to wash my mind to vote for Sthe. The only thing he did today,” Day said. everybody went to Sthe. He’s really dirty, bro,” said MC Gui.

The funkeiro continued by stating that the comedian wanted to manipulate everyone so that the influencer would fall into the fields.

Sol voted, Valentina voted because he did manipulate. They are combining votes and I said oh: the difference from one group to the other is that they don’t agree, when they see that they can defend, they defend. He wanted them to vote for the girl to play his game.

“Yes, he’s very dirty. He’s the worst person in here,” interrupted Day. According to MC Gui’s analysis, Rico is prospecting a podium alongside Mileide Mihaile so he defended her:

He’s doing a game reading putting him and Mileide as finalists. You saw it live, right?

“He’s terrible. You know what moved him today, right? Revenge! He didn’t give me money and he didn’t want to give me power. All this because he knew I was going to pull Bil and he wants Bil as an ally” , observed Day. “Wow, what a dirty guy, bro,” criticized MC Gui.

Dayane also said that he was in shock at Rico’s attitude in not giving her the power:

I’m in shock that he didn’t even save Valentina or because he didn’t give the money to this poor thing. I gave this boy immunity and he didn’t want to give me the power. Driven by hate, he didn’t give me money. Then I heard him in the bedroom saying he hadn’t taken the money.

“He said he was going to give you the power and he didn’t,” recalled MC Gui.

He wanted to suck up to Mileide, he didn’t prioritize a friend of his, he didn’t give me money out of ambition. […] I know anything goes, but to what extent? I’ve been talking to you for 3 weeks that I was going to take something [de ruim]. What is a human being able to do with money?

Dayane Mello