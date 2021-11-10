Day, Sthe, Tiago and Gui Araújo

The workers of Fazenda 2021 met this Tuesday night (9) to define who is in the field that will define the eighth eliminated from the program. Marina, farmer of the week, led the decision and, at the end of the dynamic, four names occupied the spotlight: Dayane Mello, Sthe Matos, Tiago Piquilo and Gui Araújo.

The 2021 Farm: who’s on the farm this week?

Dayane Mello, Sthe Matos, Tiago Piquilo and Gui Araújo are on the eighth farm of A Fazenda 2021.

The first vote of the night, as expected, was for the farmer of the week. Marina Ferrari spoke up, took stock of the week and sent Dayane straight to the hot seat. According to her, her choice was influenced only by the game and commented that the model is a person who thinks only about herself and is inconsistent. “We don’t have any more contact”, he said.

Marina’s choice is not a surprise for pedestrians and it is not an unprecedented name in the reality spotlight. Dayane has been to the farm twice before this week.

Soon after, it was time for the rest of the inmates to vote and explain their choices at the time. As has been seen in previous polls, the formation of the farm warmed the mood among the famous. At the end of the dynamic, Sthe Matos received 6 votes, was the most voted name of the night, and entered the list of those who are on the farm this week at Fazenda 2021.

For winning the title of the most voted name at the headquarters, the influencer had to pull one of the names from the stall this week and chose Tiago Piquilo. Normally, the third roceiro of the round is the one who would start the dynamics of ‘Resta One’ to define which participant would be the fourth and last roceiro of the week. It turns out that, this time, the definition of who is in the Farm 2021 farm went in a different way: the owner of Poder do Lampião was the one who chose the unlucky room.

Aline Mineiro, who was with the Red Flame this week, chose to follow the game and keep ‘Resta Um’. The dynamic happened as in previous weeks and Gui Araújo was left this time.

The fourth name on the farm 2021 farm, asked by Galisteu, decided to veto Tiago from the Farmer’s Test of the week, which will be broadcast this Wednesday (10), at 10:45 pm, on Record TV and PlayPlus.

Who voted for whom on the farm?

Aline Mineiro voted for: Sthe Matos

Dynho Alves voted for: Solange Gomes

Dayane Mello voted for: Sthe Matos

MC Gui voted for: Solange Gomes

Gui Araújo voted for: Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla voted for: Sthe Matos

Solange Gomes voted for: Sthe Matos

Rico Melquiades voted for: Sthe Matos

Arcrebian voted for: Valentina Francavilla

Sthe Matos voted for: Solange Gomes

Tiago Piquilo voted for: Sthe Matos

Mileide Mihaile voted for: Solange Gomes

Poder do Lampião defined who is on the farm 2021

Rico Melquiades was the one who won the Trial of Fire and won the Power of Lampião, which changed the way in which who is on the farm at 2021 Farm is defined. another person. Aline Mineiro was the name chosen to be presented. See what the week’s powers were:

Red Flame: voted by Tik Tok netizens, the owner of this power won two options for the week:

Option 1: Keep the ‘Resta Um’ and pocket the prize of R$5,000.

Option 2: Suspend the ‘Resta Um’, indicate the fourth roceiro of the week and pocket the prize of R$ 10 thousand.

The peoa chose option 1 and directly influenced whoever is in this week’s farm at Fazenda 2021.

Yellow Flame: the power gave immunity to its owner and, in addition, could immunize another participant. Rico chose to immunize Mileide Mihaile as part of a strategy to make Sthe Matos receive the votes that would be for her friend.