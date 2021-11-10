Dayane, Gui Araujo, Sthefane and Tiago are nominated for the eighth Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo, Sthefane Matos and Tiago Piquilo were nominated for the eighth Roça de The Farm 13. Voting, live, was held this Tuesday night (9).

Champion of the Trial of Fire, Rico Melquiades went in search of the Powers of the Flame and kept the Yellow one for himself: “The owner of this power is immune to the formation of the Roça and must nominate a pawn to have immunity to the pawn vote”.

Thus, the comedian chose Mileide as a strategy for the votes to be directed to Sthefane, who has already nominated him directly for Roça.

As a result, he handed the Red Flame to Aline Mineiro. The peon was unable to reveal the contents of the parchment, so she just thanked Rico.

As a Farmer, Marina Ferrari nominated Dayane Mello directly for Roça: “Her positioning is inconsistent”, she declared.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, residents of Baia could not be voted.

After many justifications and arguments, Sthefane Matos received six votes and occupied second place in Roça.

As the most voted player, the influencer pulled Tiago da Baia to the third stool.

Before defining the last roceiro, Aline revealed the Power of the Red Flame: “The owner of this power has two options: Earn R$ 5 thousand and keep the Resta Um or Earn R$ 10 thousand and indicate the fourth roceiro”.

With a great responsibility in hand, the team chose to keep the Resta One, but Rico didn’t like the decision at all and the confusion was certain. The pair argued ugly.

That done, James started Resta One and saved Solange. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Gui Araujo was second in Resta Um and occupies fourth place.

As the fourth farmer, he vetoed Tiago from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (10). Thus, the singer is the first confirmed in Roça.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday, at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera, and on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

