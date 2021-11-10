Dayane, Gui Araujo, Sthefane and Tiago are on the farm; vote · TV news

Dayane Mello, Gui Araujo, Sthefane Matos and Tiago Piquilo are on the eighth farm of A Fazenda 13. The roceiros quartet of the week was formed in the early hours of this Wednesday (10). Who do you want to stay on the Record reality show? Vote in the poll at the end of this text.

Rico Melquiades opened the formation of the hot seat with the discovery of the powers of the lamp. The winner of the Trial of Fire had to choose between the red and yellow scrolls. The native of Alagoas opted for the lighter color and gave the dark color to Aline Mineiro.

Then, the ex-MTV revealed the order of the yellow flame: “The owner of this power is immune to the formation of the garden and must nominate a pawn to have immunity to the pawn vote”. He chose to immunize Mileide Mihaile.

That done, Marina Ferrari, farmer of the week, announced her vote for Dayane Mello. “I’m not going to prolong my speech for too long, in the last dynamics and activities I made my reasons very clear. I found her inconsistent in several attitudes. I saw her talking about many people from behind and then giving hugs, I think she just thinks a lot in her, “justified the influencer.

“I expected it. I’m not made for everyone, when she sees me talking, I’m always talking about people in the game, we’re here for that. I’m not her equal. She always voted for the same person not to displease anyone and stay in the game,” reacted the former Big Brother Italy.

After the indication of the bigwig, Adriane Galisteu began voting on the house. Sthefane was the most shot and, with six votes, sat on the second stool in the field. The Bahia woman pulled Tiago, a resident of the stall, to the risk zone.

Afterwards, Aline revealed the power of the red flame. The ex-panicat had to choose between earning R$5,000 and letting the game go on as usual, or pocketing R$10,000 and nominating a pawn directly to the spotlight of the week. The girl opted for the first option and disappointed Rico. “My God, what hate,” complained the man from Alagoas.

Abandoned by his colleagues, there is only one left, Gui Araujo took fourth place in the hot seat and vetoed Tiago da Prova do Fazendeiro.

Check out the votes of the night: