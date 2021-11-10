Delegate says plane engines that crashed with Marília Mendonça should no longer be inspected in Sorocaba | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to the delegate responsible for the investigation, Ivan Lopes Sales, it is not yet known where the pieces will be sent.

“We decided on which aircraft would be with them for inspection. This morning, the aircraft went to Rio and the engines that initially went to Sorocaba will still be objects of deliberation by the technical training team,” explained the delegate.

The Civil Police finished collecting the aircraft forensic materials on Monday (8). According to the delegate, a cable was wrapped around one of the plane’s propellers.

However, it is still not possible to say that this cable is the one that broke in the energy transmission tower of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig).

The two engines were removed this Monday afternoon by teams from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and a private towing company.

The winch company rescued the engine that was in an area of ​​dense forest around 14:00 on Monday. It would have detached itself from the aircraft shortly after the collision with the wires of Cemig’s energy transmission tower.

Initially, the team from the 5th Regional Aviation Base of the State (Brave), of the Military Police, would provide helicopter support to hoist the engine and leave it in an easier place for removal, but it was found that the dense forest would not allow the work by air.

The second engine was underwater. “When the plane fell into the waterfall, one of the engines rolled down the waterfall. But it rained on the spot and the level of the waterfall filled, making the work difficult,” explained the owner of the winch company.

The wreckage will be taken to Rio de Janeiro, where the expertise of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents will continue.

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon (5). All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning (6). The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

Accident with Marília Mendonça: what is known and what remains to be clarified

