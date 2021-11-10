Deloitte acquires consultancy and brings its digital arm to the country – Economy

The consultancy Deloite started its expansion program, announced in July, and will incorporate the Minas Gerais consultancy CbCloud. In addition to the acquisition, the company will debut the Deloitte Digital brand in Brazil. Focused on the area of ​​digital transformation, the business intends to compete for space with consultants that already have this area better established in the country, such as McKinsey and Accenture, as well as names that have grown rapidly, such as the Brazilian CI&T.

“The launch of Deloitte Digital in Brazil is an important component of our global strategy to expand digital transformation services. The Brazilian team will be part of a global network of more than 60 locations”, says the British Sam Roddick, global leader of Deloitte Digital.

The onslaught is part of a larger plan for the country. A member of the group of four large auditing and consulting companies, the “big four”, the company had announced an investment of R$ 400 million to grow in the consulting area, especially in transformation. digital. In fiscal year 2021, Deloitte had sales of US$ 50.2 billion, an increase of 5.5%. The consulting area advanced less than the average: 5%.

And that’s where the strategy of bringing Deloitte Digital to Brazil comes in, a brand that has been around for ten years. “More than putting a new brand on the market, we needed to increase our entire capacity in this area. With CbCloud, we will be able to serve all areas of sales, services and marketing”, says Guilherme Evans, who will be responsible for running the company’s Brazilian arm.

The company will be created with 350 professionals, 150 of them coming from CbCloud, and has plans to double its size in three years. According to Renata Muromoto, a leading partner in Deloitte’s consulting area, the consulting area has been doubling in size every year since 2018. “Now, the base has gotten bigger,” he says.

In total, this new area will receive R$ 60 million. According to Deloitte executives, the pandemic has accelerated the need for companies to transform themselves. The company promises to tackle all phases of this process, from strategy to implementation itself.

According to Evans, the absorption of CbCloud will also bring the business closer to startups and fintechs. According to the executive, the company is also going to interact with other areas of the consultancy, such as digital security.

taking the delay

Deloitte Digital arrives in the country with some delay: consultants such as McKinsey and Accenture already work in the sector here; in addition, digital transformation is also the service of companies like CI&T, which was born in Campinas (SP) and is now preparing to go public

on the New York Stock Exchange

The arrival of Deloitte Digital is accompanied by a high investment – ​​of R$ 60 million – and the purchase of CbCloud, a consulting company from Minas Gerais, which is a certified implementer of Salesforce technologies; the digital arm of the consultancy will debut with 350 employees.