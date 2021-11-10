Detran resumes deadlines for renewal of driver’s licenses in the state of SP | Campinas and Region

The Traffic Department of São Paulo (Detran) resumed this Tuesday (9) counting the deadlines for renewal of driver’s licenses (CNHs). See the new schedule below.
Deadlines had been stalled since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schedule includes the documents that would expire between the 1st. of March 2020 and December 31, 2022.
“The schedule with the new dates was published today in the Official Gazette of the Union. (…) The deadlines for registration, licensing and transfer of ownership of vehicles were also re-established”, informed the state agency.
According to Detran, the new term will be based on the document’s expiration month. CNHs that were issued between March and April 2020 must be renewed until December 30, 2021, for example.
“Although the deadlines were suspended in March of last year, the Detran made available throughout the period of the pandemic the renewal of CNH through the online platform”, completed the organ.
Schedule for renewal of licenses
New schedule for renewal of driver’s licenses in the state of SP — Photo: Reproduction/Detran
Detran also restarted the deadline for vehicle registration and transfer. See below:
- vehicle registration: the zero km vehicle purchased between February 26, 2021 and November 16, 2021 must be registered and licensed by December 31, 2021
- Vehicle transfer: Cars purchased between February 12, 2021 and November 16, 2021 must be transferred by December 31, 2021.