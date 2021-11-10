Diabetes has killed one person every 5 seconds this year alone

One in ten adults lives with diabetes. In the last two years, there has been a 16% increase in the number of diabetes cases worldwide. According to preliminary data from the Diabetes Atlas, released by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 537 million people aged 20 to 79 years have diabetes worldwide. The disease reached a global prevalence of 10.5% and was responsible for 6.7 million deaths, one every five seconds, in 2021 alone. Almost half of people (44.7%) live with the disease without a diagnosis.

IDF specialists say that diabetes is getting out of control, they even predict that the number of diabetics in the world will reach 643 million by 2030 and 784 million by 2045. Next Sunday, the 14th, is celebrated World Diabetes Day. in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) at the World Health Organization (WHO), the date intends to make the world aware of the impact of the disease on the health and mortality of the population.

For the nutritionist physician Fernando Guanabara, the increase in cases may be associated with type 2 diabetes, a version linked to the individual’s lifestyle. “With the Covid-19 pandemic, the population became more sedentary. People had more stress, worse sleep and food quality, which leads to weight gain and can change blood sugar markers,” he explains in an interview with journalist Letícia Lopes, from O POVO CBN radio station.

The doctor emphasizes the importance of preventive assessment. “The disease does not appear suddenly, it is possible to make an early diagnosis and identify when the patient is pre-diabetic. Usually, patients who have metabolic adversities have increased weight, fat percentage or obesity”, he says.

He also explains that type 1 diabetes is of hereditary origin and is associated with an autoimmune disease, this represents 10% of cases. It does not depend on the person’s lifestyle, children as young as ten years old can already start to develop the disease. Type 2 can be avoided, according to the nutritionologist. Despite being a chronic and progressive disease, care with food, physical activity and weight maintenance are some of the habits that can make type 2 diabetes regress.

The most worrying thing, he explains, is that the disease can affect other organs. He also warns that, as it is a silent disease, without symptoms, the patient can present, over time, vascular microlesions that can compromise the kidneys, vision and generate inflammatory processes that cause heart disease and stroke ( CVA). “The excess of sugar, when the patient becomes diabetic, is a trigger for several other diseases”, he said.

