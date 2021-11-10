Direcional (DIRR3) profits 65% more in the 3rd quarter, the highest level since 2014

SAO PAULO – Direcional (DIRR3) recorded net income of R$ 47.184 million in the 3rd quarter of this year, a performance 65% higher than in the annual comparison.

According to the company, this was the biggest net result since the balance of the 4th quarter of 2014. Compared to the 2nd quarter of this year, the net result increased 16%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 100.6 million, up 36.3%, with a margin of 22.2% (+2.5 percentage points) .

Net revenue totaled R$ 453.362 million, an increase of 20.7%. While gross profit reached R$ 162.214 million, an increase of 21.3%, with a margin of 35.8% (+0.2 pp).

In the 3rd quarter, the total number of cancellations was R$ 82 million (R$ 64 million in the company’s share), a 16% increase over the 2nd quarter and 2% in the annual comparison.

As a result, the percentage of cancellations on gross sales was 11.4% in the quarter, compared to 15% a year earlier and 10.4% in the immediately previous quarter.

Direcional ended the third quarter with 14,573 units in stock, with a total sales value (PSV) of BRL 3.2 billion, of which BRL 2.7 billion belong to the company.

