Director admits change after Marília Mendonça’s death · TV News

The death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) shocked the team of Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!, the next telenovela of the seven on Globo. The plot starts with a plane crash, in which the four protagonists die – only to be resurrected afterwards. The situation, which recalls the real tragedy that took the life of the singer and four other people, provoked internal discussions and led to a change in the network’s schedule.

“It’s a fatality, we were very sad. What we managed to do was try, at this moment so close to the accident, not to link the calls in relation to this. The plane accident is simply a motto for the characters to go to heaven and have a second chance at life. It’s portrayed simply as a trigger for them to come back to life,” explains the series’ artistic director, Allan Fiterman.

This week, Globo edited one of the teasers for Quem Mais Vida, Melhor! and cut the scene showing the plane crash. In a statement, the station stated that the call in question had already completed its airing cycle.

The author of the plot, Mauro Wilson, emphasizes, however, that it would be impossible to make deeper changes to the novel, since, in addition to being almost fully recorded, the plane crash permeates the entire narrative.

It’s a horrible thing. If it was in fiction, she [Marília] would be alive. Life writes bad scripts. I needed a place where four people who didn’t know each other would meet and die together, and none of the four were responsible for the accident. Changing that today would be impossible, because the whole story runs. It’s a recurring thing.

The writer also points out that the approach to death is made in a lighter way: “Death does not represent the end. It is fate. It is something that will change the lives of these four people. I think that having happened is horrible, but for the novel it is another thing”.

The new seven o’clock soap opera will tell the story of four completely different people who will suffer a plane crash. Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano), Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will face Death (Marcella Maia) and will be told that, within a year, one of them will make the ” passage” definitively.

From this meeting, the four will feel afraid of moving away from the people they love and will try to resolve everything urgently. In a race against time, they will come to frequent each other’s lives, and Death will have the mission to correct them and direct them to the most sensible path.

Originally, the series was called Death Can Wait, but the network decided to change the name due to the thousands of deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

