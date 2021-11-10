Disappeared 2 weeks ago, man found charred inside vehicle – Gerais

Car used to transport the victim’s body was also charred (photo: Disclosure/Civil Police) The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) located this Monday (8/11), the body of a 48-year-old man, charred inside a vehicle in the municipality of Machado, near Varginha, in the south of the state. The victim had been missing since the 27th of October. The suspect of having committed the crime was arrested by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) after representing the PCMG.

The investigations began when the victim’s wife appeared at the Varginha police station reporting the disappearance of both her husband and the investigated.

Through the analysis of security cameras at the location, PCMG plotted the path that the suspect would have taken with the victim. The images showed the man driving the boy in different cars to his partner’s house.

Before long, the investigated leaves the residence and puts the car on its back to possibly place the victim’s body in the back of the vehicle. Soon after, the man is no longer seen.

The technical expertise attended the crime scene and, despite the fact that the scene had already been “cleaned” by the suspect, tests found a large amount of blood traces in the property.

The Civil Police then represented for the temporary arrest of the suspect, who was at large until last Sunday (8/11), when he was detained by the PRF near Ipatinga, in Vale do Ao.

Unfolding





An alleged lover of the suspect sought the police and testified that she had given the suspect a ride between the cities of Paraguau and Machado. Until then, the woman was not aware of the suspect’s relationship to the crime.

With the information, the Civil Police intensified the search and found the vehicle and the body in the locality, both charred.

This Monday (8/11), the police listened to the suspect’s wife and daughter, now 18 years old, who reported having been sexually abused by the crime victim aged 12 to 14 years. This fact could have motivated the father’s retaliation.

The prisoner will still be formally heard by the Civil Police.