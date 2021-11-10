Discover 4 fun facts about the Paraguayan War

Soon, the Paraguayan War will be portrayed in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The atmosphere will be tense between Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), and the Paraguayan president will declare war on Brazil. In real life, the conflict left tens of thousands dead. See the main curiosities of the Paraguay War.

Paraguay War was the bloodiest conflict in South America

The Paraguay War was the bloodiest, largest and longest-running conflict in South America. According to a BBC report, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay lost around 120,000 soldiers. In Paraguay, there were 280 thousand victims.

But those who believe that only firearms caused the deaths are wrong. Many soldiers died from neglected diseases such as cholera.

Who killed Solano López was a Brazilian soldier – Paraguay war trivia

The Paraguayan War ended in 1870, with the death of Solano López during the battle of Cerro Corá. The one who killed the Paraguayan was the Brazilian soldier José Francisco Lacerda, popularly known as Chico Diabo.

According to Aventuras da História, he entered a military career in 1865, when the Voluntários da Pátria visited the house where the boy lived with his uncle Vicente Lacerda, in Bagé, and invited him to join the squad.

In 1870, he and other soldiers were sent to help Brazil during the Paraguayan War. Chico Diabo was promoted to corporal, and by killing López, he was considered a hero.

Brazil’s debt and Paraguay’s debt

Despite having emerged victorious in the Paraguayan War, Brazil was indebted after the end of the conflict. According to the Liberal Institute, the government spent the equivalent of eleven annual budgets on a war that lasted six years.

As it was on the winning side, Brazil demanded an indemnity of 460 thousand contos de réis from Paraguay, which was never paid by the country. In 1943, then President Getúlio Vargas forgave the debt.

Solano López stole a Brazilian ship during the Paraguayan War

The Paraguayan president came all the way to Brazil. According to Aventuras na História, the dictator attacked the Marques de Olinda, a merchant ship. He ordered the capture of the vessel and managed to turn the ship into a war machine against Dom Pedro II’s own country.

*The article was updated to correct information. The information was reviewed by Talita Sobrinho, graduated in History at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS) and Master in History at the State University of Western Paraná (UNIOESTE).

