Discover, inside and out, the Boeing 727 of the new Brazilian Asas Linhas Aéreas

The Boeing 727 by Asas, in a scene from the video you watch below in this article





This morning, November 9th, we from AEROIN were present at São José dos Campos Airport, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, to accompany the arrival of the classic Boeing 727-200F of the new Brazilian airline Asas Linhas Aéreas, which is now in the certification process with the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

As you’ve been following with us over the past few months, the new airline has been taking shape after acquiring its first Boeing 727-200F (cargo ship), registered under the PR-IOC registration, which was undergoing maintenance in Curitiba after being idle for a few years , since he stopped flying for Rio Linhas Aéreas.

After the initial maintenance to return to flight, the aircraft was transferred to the airport of São José dos Campos, where it will undergo the rest of the heavy maintenance type Check C. In addition to this aircraft, two others should arrive by the beginning of 2022, being more one freighter and one in passenger configuration, both on the same Boeing 727 model.

We had access to the interior of the classic tri-jet entering through the famous rear staircase, characteristic of the model, as you can see in the recording below. This ladder became even more famous worldwide after a hijacker fled through it, in mid-flight, in the 70s and was never found again.





Details like this, as well as the landing followed by the baptism on arrival of the aircraft and the cockpit of this classic jet, with the position of the flight engineer, which is noteworthy because it no longer exists in modern aircraft, can be seen in the following video, which we did to bring you the reader a little bit of this amazing experience. Then, below the video, get to know more details in information and photos.

The arrival of the classic

A cocktail party to commemorate this major milestone was held at the passenger terminal at São José dos Campos (SP) airport, Asas’ operational base, and was attended by representatives of Americanas stores, which have a partnership with the new company, and also from executives from various segments of aviation.

After the cocktail, all those present were invited to take a stand near the airport yard, for the most awaited moment of the day: the arrival of the great aviation classic.

The Boeing 727-200 in the colors of Lojas Americanas arrived in São José dos Campos at 11:35 am (local time), making a beautiful landing on runway 16 and to intense applause and celebrations from those present. After clearing the runway, the classic plane was received with the traditional baptism made by fire trucks. See the images below:

Aircraft arrival in São José dos Campos





After stopping in front of the guests, the pilots on board were received by Orlando Menezes, president of Asas, who was visibly moved by the unique moment in his new project, which aims to be a reference and to ‘clash’ with other cargo companies.

When talking to Orlando Menezes, inquiring about the future of the company and also about receiving more aircraft, the president of the airline said that two more aircraft are expected in early 2022, with a 727 in the freighter version and the other in the passenger version .

The airline intended to have already entered into operation to meet the high demand of the e-commerce American stores this Black Friday, but due to the procedures involved and also the pandemic, the entire schedule had to be changed. Now, the company intends to start operations in December this year.

Menezes highlighted and stressed that the company will not regularly operate passenger flights, being just a charter company. The president also commented that Asas Linhas Aéreas will be prudent and “take one step at a time”, consolidating part by part of the project.

A curiosity of the name definition process, revealed by Menezes, is that one of the first steps of the process at ANAC requires the submission of three or four names for the agency to search the database and verify that it has never been used before. Menezes confesses that he really hoped that his first option, the name Asas, had not yet been used. A crowd that worked.





the aircraft

The first Boeing 727 chosen to compose the company’s fleet turns 39 this month, having flown with Brazilian and American airlines, such as RIO Linhas Aéreas and DHL. With a capacity for 27 tons of payload, the Boeing 727 of nearly four decades still remains imposing. Check out more photos below:

Orlando Menezes, president of Asas

