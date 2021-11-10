discover the works of the author of Um Lugar ao Sol

With projects in the range of 6 pm and 7 pm, Um Lugar ao Sol is the first time that one of Lícia Manzo’s soap operas is shown in TV Globo’s desired prime time. The author’s résumé adds up to 20 years at Globo, a company where she has worked on soap operas, series and specials.

A Vida da Gente is one of Lícia Manzo’s most famous soap operas

The production starring Marjorie Estiano, Rafael Cardoso and Fernanda Vasconcellos was the first soap opera entirely by Lícia Manzo, before that, the carioca had only worked as a collaborator or created TV series.

The serial was released in September 2011 and ran until March 2021. The plot followed the lives of two sisters, Ana and Manuela. Vasconcellos’ character was a tennis player with a promising career who ended up in a serious car accident after giving birth to the daughter she had with Rodrigo, her stepbrother. The young woman is in a coma and then Manuela starts raising Ana’s daughter and ends up getting involved with Rodrigo.

Lícia Manzo’s soap opera was repeated in 2021 at 6 pm:

Seven lives

A few years after A Vida da Gente, in 2015, the soap opera Sete Vidas was aired. The novel was authored by Manzo and Daniel Adjafre. The serial followed the lives of seven people who were interconnected because of Miguel (Domingo Montagner), a sperm donor.

At the beginning of the novel, Júlia (Isabelle Drummond), Pedro (Jayme Matarazzo), Bernardo (Ghilherme Lobo), Luís (Thiago Rodrigues), Laila (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho), Felipe (Michel Noher) and Joaquim (Bernardo Berruezo) they knew, but fate decided to put them in each other’s path.

Other works

Lícia Manzo has only been the author of three novels so far, A Vida da Gente, Sete Vidas and Um Lugar ao Sol, but the carioca has worked on many projects.

In the 1990s, she was the screenwriter for Trapalhões, in addition to the series Sai de Baixo. In the 2000s, she worked on the paintings Retrato Falado (2000) and Papo Irado (2002) on Fantástico.

Manzo collaborated on the soap operas Malhação between 2003 and 2004 and Três Irmãs in 2008. In 2006 she was among the writers of the special Lu, with Luana Piovani, and in 2009, she created the miniseries Tudo Novo de Novo.

She was also involved in the script of more than 45 episodes of the TV Globo series A Diarista, starring Cláudia Rodrigues.

Where to watch Lícia Manzo’s novels?

You can watch all of the author’s works on Globoplay, TV Globo’s streaming platform. Sete Vidas and A Vida da Gente are complete in the website’s catalogue, while Um Lugar ao Sol, which has just opened, will be added little by little.

After the television airing, the episode of the day of A Place in the Sun is included in the soap opera page on the platform, so you can access it anytime and how many times. The forecast is that the telenovela will be on the air until 2022.

