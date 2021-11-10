Discovered art of canceled sequel to Batman Arkham Knight • Eurogamer.pt

Illustrations of the canceled sequel to Arkham Knight were discovered.

After Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Warner Bros. explored the idea of ​​developing a sequel, delivered to Warner Bros. Games Montreal who introduced you to Batman Arkham Origins.

Plans changed in the early stages of development and focus shifted to Gotham Knights, which is in development and planned for 2022, but the idea of ​​a new game in the Arkham series is fascinating, especially given what was being prepared.

Through Artstation, Goran Bukvic shared artwork he created for a canceled game, and this artist was working at WB Games Montreal in 2016, when the game was in planning and was cancelled, a year after Arkham Knight hit stores.

“Project Sabbath”, the canceled Damian Wayne Batman game at WB Games Montreal, apparently has another wave of concept art revealed – this time by concept artist Goran Bukvic. The images match how the game was first described years ago. Credit to Reddit user thebananapeeler2. pic.twitter.com/TelAZeMVMj — The Arkham Channel (@ArkhamChannel) November 9, 2021

The many illustrations you’ve shared from this canceled project stand out from those you’ve shared previously (through places like reddit) as they offer a better glimpse of the new Batman

Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne, would be one of the main protagonists and Batman, despite Bruce also wearing the cape, despite being a little older and even wearing a beard.

Check out these images from the canceled DC Batman Arkham game starring Damian Wayne. This game was most likely to Batman Arkham Knight sequel, but we cannot know for sure. Those of you who have followed the channel for a while recall me describing some of these. pic.twitter.com/mUQ6TXbUmq “Coby?” YouTuber and Streamer (@slcmof) August 13, 2019