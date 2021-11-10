Disney+ releases super discount on subscription; users will pay only R$1.90

Disney+ online video streaming subscription service announced a promotion allowing users to pay just R$1.90 for a subscription to the service that originally costs R$27.90. It is important to emphasize that this discount is only valid for the first month of access within the platform.

If you are already a Disney Plus subscriber, unfortunately you will not be able to take advantage of the promotion which is only valid for new users.

The action called Disney+ Day, is part of The Walt Disney Company’s birthday celebration, which takes place next Friday (12).

It does not stop there! In addition to the super discount, Disney promises to make available on the streaming platform, the release of movies and series much awaited by its audience, such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Forgot Me at Home, Sweet Home, Olaf Presents , Hi, Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusniversario, The World according to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett and Marvel Studios ‘2021 Disney+ Day Special, Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Hawkeye, Between Ties and Enchanted.

It is important to remember that the subscription promotion for the value of R$ 1.90 is valid only until Sunday (14).