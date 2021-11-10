DJ Deolane? Widow of MC Kevin becomes video meme venturing into music

RIO – “Go, go, get it, girl” and “DJ Deolane” were among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Monday after some videos of lawyer Deolane Bezerra playing with a DJ table circulated on Tik Tok . In one of the most successful recordings, the widow of singer MC Kevin appears remixing the song “Bipolar”, by DJ 900.

Deolane has already shown interest in music since she aired a song she wrote for MC Kevin, her ex-fiancé, who died in an accident in early 2021. millions of followers on Instagram.

Videos of the prank as a DJ resulted in memes and jokes, mainly on Twitter. Some netizens danced to the sound of the remix and encouraged the lawyer’s artistic career, although others were discouraged.

Every 5 minutes it comes to my head “go away, go away, it’s going to be a girl” Dj Deolane Maestra of Fluxo KKKKKKKKKK — Carolzinha (@Carolyna2205) November 8, 2021

Hell of this video of deolane dj don’t get out of my head go go go go go go take care girl — nanda (@pxrlatti) November 9, 2021

Deolane has also been collecting controversy. Last week, her birthday party gave the talk: guests accused the lawyer of being segregated in the celebration, with a separation of space for celebrities and sub-celebrities, information refuted by the birthday girl herself.

“There was only one place for me and my closest friends, because I had a party for 500 people and there were 1500,” he said.

Influencer Rayane Cassemiro was expelled from the party for allegedly not having been invited, but said she received the invitation through Deolane’s aides, who denied it.

“Mrs. Rayane, penetrates, left and still took some. What a shame, right my daughter?”.