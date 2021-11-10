Do we need a SUS for education?

A bill to formalize the creation of a National Education System is on the agenda of the Chamber of Deputies. There is strong pressure for the matter to be voted on urgently. Does it need urgency? Does education need something similar to the SUS?

The proposal has a high probability of being approved. It has the support of groups that have supported and support initiatives such as the National Education Plans, the participatory development of curricula, the constitutionalization of Fundeb and, finally, anything that can contribute to expanding the sector’s “achievements”. Furthermore, these groups have an extraordinary capacity for mobilization and pressure – typically the decisions that interest them are taken by the consensus of parliamentarians. And typically they already arrive in parliament as a result of a large consensus.

The high degree of consensus does not necessarily mean that the proposals are adequate. Nothing dispenses with the exercise of debate and space for the contradictory.

The proposal’s central argument resides in an alleged “need” to articulate the relations between the federative instances. Effectively, there are important issues related to the design of the model and the relationships between federated entities. In the areas of public safety and health, for example, there are actions and interactions that need articulation in real time. For example, different federative instances have police power, but the arms to get there depend on local forces. A municipality that does not communicate with neighbors can become suitable as a hideout. The same patient needs to be treated – sometimes simultaneously or in parallel – by different levels of the health system. Centrally defined actions, such as epidemiological surveys or vaccination, need to be implemented in an articulated manner. There are several examples that suggest the need for mechanisms such as the SUS for public health or safety.

But the situation is totally different in education. The operational unit is the school. The operation is organized in cycles. Only at the end of cycles does the school record need to be transferred to other hands. Ultimately, as with private schools, just a (minimum) of standards is enough for a school to operate. The only aspect that would need articulation is the spatial organization of the network of state and municipal schools in the same territory, but this was never an object of understanding between states and municipalities, although it is provided for in the law. Nothing prevents this from happening, but in 500 years it has practically never happened deliberately.

Are there any obstacles to the articulation between federated entities in education? Where would they be? Let’s start at the beginning. The first Constitution of the Republic created the United States of Brazil. Ruy Barbosa was inspired by the American model, but he seems to have forgotten to check if the conditions were the same. In the best surrealist style worthy of Garcia Marques, the 1988 Constitution elevated the municipalities to the status of “federated entities”. The attributions of federated entities are reasonably well established in both constitutions. But the same did not happen with the allocation of resources. Nor with the lack of consequences of not fulfilling the respective responsibilities. The rest is history. Where are the problems?

From the standpoint of ordering the system, there is an excess of laws and regulations, most of them unnecessary and harmful. To cite just one example: why do we need a federal agency to establish what professors need to learn or what universities should teach? Universities don’t know what to do? Do education systems not know how to assess whether an individual is prepared to teach? Does education need guardianship? There are no articulation problems – the problem is excessive lashings and innocuous demands.

From an operational point of view, the same is true – fewer ties would help more than new regulations. If education needs anything, it would be less laws, norms and constraints of all kinds. There do not seem to be issues of an inter-federative nature to justify the need for an order.

From the financing point of view, there are numerous problems, but nothing that requires inter-federative arrangements: the rules on the attributions of each one are clear, there are mechanisms for transferring resources. In states and municipalities, a significant part of expenditure is tied to Fundeb rules. In the federal government, untied resources represent less than 5% of total federal government resources. To what extent would a “national system” bring any advances in this area? Or is it just an attempt to create additional bureaucratic bodies to define and control the actions and use of federal resources? In the name of what? For what purpose?

The critical point lies in the distribution of resources for basic education among the federated instances. This, in turn, is a problem that stems from the original dysfunction of our federative pact: the tax office. We were unable to carry out tax reform and, even less, to reallocate resources in an equitable manner between states, municipalities and their citizens. Although it is not possible to solve the problem at the national level, it would be possible, for example, to redistribute Fundeb’s resources per student, and not per federative unit. But the National Congress was not willing to take this step: the interests of the richest states speak louder.

Although with limited resources, there is much the federal government could do to improve education. It could reduce the regulatory framework. It could put its administrative structure to make policy rather than busying itself with a myriad of innocuous projects. It could develop quality curricula following proper procedures. It could modernize its assessment system and operate it through specialized institutions. It could use resources to encourage evidence-based policy and practice. Treat unequal people differently, with policies and stimuli suited to the size and needs of the municipalities. In other words: doing what is incumbent on a central government in a federative regime. Nothing that needs or can benefit from a National Education System.

If we examine the past, we will see that the proposition is part of a particular vision of the political process and the democratic process – favoring participatory democracy over representative democracy. The same groups that defend the idea of ​​a National Education System are those that defend the idea of ​​national education plans. They are ineffective plans – we’ve had several – filled with corporate “achievements”. These are the same groups that defend more resources for education, as long as a significant proportion is guaranteed for the “achievements” of the teaching profession. These are the same groups that defend and sponsored the “participatory drafting” of the BNCC – a document celebrated from North to South in the country, but which has already started wrong, with a public consultation, a totally inadequate process for preparing this type of document. The rest followed, with more or less competent attempts to sew a patchwork quilt. People in the industry were excluded from the process. Now, these are the same groups that, in view of the most important votes in the Chamber of Deputies, trigger pressure mechanisms that result in almost always consensual votes, revealing the fragility of our representative democracy, our political parties and also the lack of commitment to parliamentarians with doctrinal, partisan or budgetary discipline principles.

Education implies the feeling of permanent crisis and divergence. In a democracy, dissent and non-conformity lead to debate, the confrontation of ideas and the improvement of solutions. It is not time to create a National Education System. But it is time, as always, to discuss and debate education in depth, with ample space for exercising the contradictory.

The action of the Ministry of Education during the pandemic did not differ much from the actions of the federal government. Countless states and municipalities, on the other hand, demonstrated a reasonable capacity to deal with some aspects of the pandemic, but they rarely took good care of education. However, there is no federal impediment to this. This is yet another striking example that education does not need a SUS – states and municipalities did not act out of inertia, not because of restrictions of a federative nature. What each could and should have done does not require authorization from other instances.

Education does not need a “national system”. It needs political parties with solid party programs. It needs parliamentarians committed to these programs. Parliamentarians who do not allow themselves to be pressured to the point of violating their most fundamental convictions and their commitment to the voter who elected them.

Education does not need a “national system”: it needs candidates whose programs are anchored in viable proposals that take into account the federation’s peculiarities and budgetary responsible principles.

Rather than a system, education needs a qualified debate. And nothing is more opportune than the National Congress and the electoral debate to put concrete and viable proposals on the table to overcome the serious challenges of national education.

