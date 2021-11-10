Dollar drops 0.83%, to R$ 5.495, with expectation on PEC of Precatório

After opening the week on a high, the dollar closed Tuesday (9) down 0.83%, quoted at R$ 5.495 on sale, amid the expectations of investors for the vote in the second round of the PEC (Proposal of Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), is on its way to end the day on a high. Around 5:50 pm (Brasilia time), the indicator registered gains of 0.76%, reaching 105,575.12 points. Negotiations close at 6pm.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Expectation for the vote…

Chamber president Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and Bolsonaro government allies in the House intend to complete the analysis of the PEC dos Precatório and approve it in the second round today so that the proposal can be sent to the Senate.

The first round of voting took place on Thursday (4), with 312 votes in favor and 144 against the PEC. The minimum required was 308.

… And keeping an eye on the STF

The performance of the market in the session was conditioned to the evolution of the proposal in the Chamber, as explained to Reuters Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos. But last week’s decision by Minister Rosa Weber, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), to suspend payment of the rapporteur’s amendments, is seen as a potential impediment to this progress.

Rapporteur amendments are one of the tools used by deputies and senators to revert part of the budget to their political bases and, thus, guarantee support in votes – such as the PEC dos Precatório, for example. They were suspended by Weber due to a lack of transparency, as this type of amendment does not allow the individual identification of the authors of the requests and the destination of the money.

It was precisely because of the difficulty in tracking these expenses that the rapporteur’s amendments became known as the “secret budget”.

Earlier, the STF formed a majority to maintain the suspension of these payments, with five ministers following Weber’s vote: Luís Roberto Barroso, Carmen Lúcia, Edson Fachin, Ricardo Lewandowski and Alexandre de Moraes.

Understand the PEC of Precatório

The Precatório PEC is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for more spending on social benefits in 2022, the year the president should try the re-election.

In addition to postponing the payment of court orders — federal court debts —, the proposal also changes the dynamics of the spending ceiling. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC would make room for R$91.6 billion for spending next year, according to the federal government, which will make it possible to pay for the Auxilio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

